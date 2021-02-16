Olivia Wilde did not hold back when she took to social media on Monday to rain compliments on her rumoured boyfriend and "Don't Worry Darling" actor Harry Styles.

The 36-year-old actress/director took to Instagram to praise Styles' acting chops in her film. She said he "blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards." She also pointed out his dedication to the movie although he only plays a supporting role.

"Little known fact: most male actors don't want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it's so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories," Wilde wrote.

"No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognise why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack.' Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity," she continued adding that Styles "didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace."

Wilde included a black and white photo of the singer/actor taken from one of the scenes in "Don't Worry Darling."

The 26-year-old former One Direction singer came aboard "Don't Worry Darling" as a replacement for Shia LaBeouf. Filming for the 1950s-set psychological thriller started in October 2020 and shortly after, news of Wilde and Styles' relationship made headlines.

The pair reportedly got close while working on the movie. They have yet to publicly confirm that they are dating, but leaked photos taken early in January showed them holding hands while at the wedding of his manager Jeffrey Azoff in California.

Recent photos also showed Wilde moving several suitcases from the home she shared with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis to Styles' Hollywood Hills residence on Valentine's Day. The rumoured couple was also seen together at the property in February. Wilde and Sudeikis split in November 2020 and they share two kids.