A newborn baby is said to be in a critical condition after being attacked by a dog in the family's home. Emergency services arrived at the home in Hamilton, New Zealand, after reports of a dog attack on Sunday, October 25 around 7 pm local time. The child was taken to a hospital and remains critical. Authorities have taken the dog into their custody and an investigation has been launched. The fate of the dog will depend on the investigation.

A day-old infant is believed to have become the victim of a vicious dog attack in a home in the north-eastern city in New Zealand. It is not known if the child was under supervision at the time of the attack. It is also unclear who made the emergency call. Soon after the call, emergency services arrived at the home where the incident took place.

The child was provided medical attention at the scene before being taken to a hospital. Saint John Ambulance arrived at the suburban property in Enderley, Hamilton at 7:02 pm local time yesterday. The child was taken to Waikato Hospital where treatment continues.

An investigation has also been launched to determine the events leading up to the tragedy.

On Monday, October 26 the police released some details regarding the case. The police confirmed receiving an emergency call to the Hamilton residence yesterday evening. Upon arriving at the home, the emergency services found a child that had been attacked by a dog. Soon after the incident, the police contacted Hamilton City Council Animal Control, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Hamilton City Council animal control manager Susan Stanford confirmed that a team from the department went to the scene. They secured the animal involved and removed it from the property. The animal is being held at the council's animal control facility. It will remain there while the investigation continues. Following the conclusion of the investigation, the fate of the animal will be determined.

The gender of the child and the breed of the dog have not been revealed by the authorities.