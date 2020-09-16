Emergency services responded to a call on Sunday, September 13 in Doncaster, South Yorkshire. At the home in the village of Woodlands, they discovered that a dog had savagely mauled an infant named Elon. The large dog was eventually restrained and the baby was rushed to a hospital. Animal control took the dog from the custody of the family. The child passed away due to his injuries. The South Yorkshire Police arrested the child's parents, Abigail Ellis and Stephen Joynes, but they were released on bail.

Elon was attacked by one of the family's three dogs right inside their home. Emergency services received a call about a dog attack at around 3:30 pm. When the police arrived at the home, they found that the child was severely injured. He was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary where he succumbed to his injuries.

The dog that attacked the 12-day old baby was reportedly kept outside the home in a kennel. The breed of the dog is unknown but witnesses claim that it was a big dog with long golden fur. Witness Sarah Hooley claimed that the dog was so strong that it was dragging three police officers on the road. Eventually, it was restrained and removed from the property.

Ellis and Joynes were arrested on the suspicion on manslaughter by gross negligence. They were released on bail but are under investigation.

Speaking to The Sun, an unnamed friend of the 27-year-old mother of four revealed that the child's death was the second tragedy that struck the family in the past 18-months. Ellis had been with her former partner, named Joel, before his death last year from sepsis. The childhood lovers had planned on getting married but the man died before the couple could tie the knot. After losing the father of three of her children Ellis was left shattered.

The grieving woman got a second chance at a happy life after she met 35-year-old Joynes. The couple had Elon and have been engaged.

The South Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident. The authorities have not revealed if the dog has been put down.