One Direction has witnessed a huge boost in its sales and streams in the United Kingdom after its 10th-anniversary celebrations last month.

The group, which officially disbanded in 2016, recently celebrated a decade of its formation on X-Factor. Apart from creating nostalgia for the millions of fans of the band and its members- Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik, the virtual celebration on July 23 caused a spike in the sale of its songs and streams.

According to Official Charts Company, almost 25 million streams of the group's songs were generated in the days leading to and following the July 23 anniversary date. Three of their catalog albums - "Take Me Home," "Made in the A.M." and "Four," returned to the Official U.K. Albums Chart Top 40 last week.

The band also returned to Billboard's Social 50 chart upon its 10-year anniversary, re-entering at No. 2 on the ranking on Saturday. Its debut album "Up All Night" has witnessed a huge gain of 135 percent uplift in chart sales over the past two weeks, while their sophomore set "Take Me Home" has become their most-streamed through the last fortnight with a 99 percent boost in total consumption.

Their third LP "Midnight Memories" has been their most downloaded over the period, generating a 106 percent spike, while "Four" witnessed an increase in CD sales and was up by 92 percent across all formats.

Their fifth and final album "Made in the A.M., recorded in 2015 after Zayn Malik quit the band, had a 98 percent lift. Their 2011 music video "What Makes You Beautiful" was streamed as many as 1.4 million times after the anniversary, while "History" came out as the most downloaded One Direction song.

The British and Irish group was formed via the seventh season of the "The X Factor." All the members of the band, except estranged bandmate Zayn Malik, took to their social media accounts to share anecdotes about 1D on the occasion of its milestone anniversary, which came two years after they announced their indefinite hiatus.

"I've been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that's happened over the last 10 years," Styles tweeted, while Payne wrote: "What a journey... I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my dad 10 years ago at this exact time the band was formed." Horan said that being adored by millions from around the planet on a daily basis was "mind blowing," and Tomlinson wrote that he was "feeling pretty emotional today" adding: "Miss it every day!"