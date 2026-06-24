Oracle has revealed that artificial intelligence is playing a direct role in workforce reductions across the company, after cutting around 21,000 jobs over the past year and spending $1.84 billion on severance and restructuring costs. The disclosure came in Oracle's latest annual regulatory filing, where the technology giant warned that further job reductions could follow as AI becomes increasingly embedded across its operations.

The filing offers one of the clearest acknowledgements yet from a major technology company that AI is not only changing how work is performed but is also reshaping workforce requirements.

Workforce Falls by Nearly 13%

Oracle reported that it employed 141,000 full-time workers as of 31 May 2026. That figure was down from 162,000 employees a year earlier, representing a reduction of roughly 21,000 jobs, or nearly 13% of its global workforce. In its filing, Oracle stated that the 'adoption and deployment of AI technologies across our operations have resulted, and may continue to result, in reductions to our workforce.'

The company also warned that implementing AI tools requires new skills and capabilities and acknowledged that it may not always succeed in retraining existing employees for those roles. Oracle's filing further states that AI adoption 'may continue to result in reductions to our workforce,' indicating that additional job cuts remain a possibility.

Restructuring Comes at a Heavy Cost

The scale of Oracle's workforce overhaul is reflected in its restructuring expenses. The company reported $1.84 billion in restructuring costs during fiscal 2026, including severance payments and other employee-related exit costs. The figure represents a sharp increase from the $374 million spent on restructuring in the previous fiscal year.

Oracle acknowledged that large-scale restructuring can create operational challenges. In the filing, the company said workforce reductions may affect productivity, employee morale, and retention while also leading to the loss of institutional knowledge.The company further warned that such changes could result in shortages of sufficiently skilled workers in certain roles.

Billions Flow into AI Infrastructure

The job cuts come as Oracle significantly increases investment in cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Capital expenditure surged to $55.7 billion during fiscal 2026, up 162% from $21.2 billion a year earlier. The spending reflects Oracle's efforts to expand data centre capacity and strengthen its position in the increasingly competitive AI market.

The investment push has weighed heavily on cash flow. Oracle reported negative free cash flow of $23.7 billion during the fiscal year. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to raise $50 billion through debt and equity financing as it accelerates its AI infrastructure strategy. The company has also been expanding its role as a provider of computing power for AI developers and enterprise customers seeking access to large-scale AI systems.

Cloud Business Continues Strong Growth

Despite the workforce reductions, Oracle's cloud business continues to grow rapidly. Cloud infrastructure revenue rose 93% year-on-year to $5.8 billion in the fourth quarter. Total cloud revenue for the fiscal year reached $34 billion, representing annual growth of 39%.

Oracle has argued that investment in cloud infrastructure is essential to support growing demand for AI services. In a statement shared with CNBC, the company said: 'As our cloud and AI businesses grow, we will continually balance our resources and restructure our development group to help ensure we have the right people delivering the best cloud and AI products to our customers around the world.'

Part of a Broader Industry Trend

Oracle is not alone in reshaping its workforce while increasing AI spending. Technology companies including Meta, Google, Microsoft and Amazon have all announced substantial investments in AI infrastructure and data centres. Combined industry spending on AI projects is expected to reach hundreds of billions of dollars over the coming years. At the same time, many firms have reduced headcount as they seek to control costs and redirect resources towards AI development.

Read more Workers Fear AI Layoffs After 99% of CEOs Back Aggressive Expansion Plans Workers Fear AI Layoffs After 99% of CEOs Back Aggressive Expansion Plans

According to Layoffs.fyi, more than 121,000 technology workers have lost their jobs across 197 companies so far in 2026, bringing the sector's restructuring trend into sharper focus. While many companies describe workforce reductions as efficiency measures or organisational restructuring, Oracle's filing stands out because it directly links AI deployment to job cuts.

That disclosure may add fresh momentum to the debate over whether artificial intelligence is beginning to replace certain roles rather than simply enhance employee productivity. Oracle did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An email seeking a statement was sent to the company before publication.

For workers across the technology sector, Oracle's filing serves as another indication of how rapidly the employment landscape is changing as companies race to secure their position in the AI era.