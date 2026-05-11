Oracle's decision to cut around 20,000 jobs worldwide on 31 March has triggered a wave of anger from former staff, who say the company denied them stock awards worth up to $1 million (around £730,000) and offered bare‑bones severance as it doubles down on costly AI infrastructure projects.

The mass layoff, communicated via company‑wide emails sent under the banner 'Oracle Leadership,' hit employees across the US, India and other international hubs as part of a sweeping restructuring.

According to accounts given to TechCrunch and The Times of India, termination notices began landing as early as 6am Eastern time, informing staff their roles had been eliminated with immediate effect. Many only realised they had lost their jobs when their access to Oracle systems abruptly stopped working.

One former employee told TechCrunch they only discovered they had been dismissed when they tried to log in remotely. They said, 'I went to sign into the VPN, and it said, 'this user doesn't exist anymore.'

Then I called my friend, and she said, 'No, your account's been deactivated.' It is hardly an unusual story in modern tech layoffs, but it has become a rallying point for a workforce that, by design, had much of its pay tied up in future stock.

Oracle Layoffs, Lost Stock And A Growing Fight Over Equity

Read more Coinbase Layoffs: CEO Sacks 700 Employees In 7AM Email Because AI Now Does Their Work In Days Coinbase Layoffs: CEO Sacks 700 Employees In 7AM Email Because AI Now Does Their Work In Days

The sharpest grievance centres not on salary, but on equity that never had a chance to vest. TechCrunch reported that one long‑serving Oracle employee lost nearly $1 million (around £730,000) in restricted stock units (RSUs) that were only months away from vesting.

That sort of figure is the extreme end, but it captures why the fallout from the Oracle layoffs has been so intense.

RSUs have become a core part of technology pay, particularly for senior and long‑tenured staff. In boom times, they are pitched as a route to long‑term shared success. In downturns, or when a company is reshaping itself around a new priority such as AI, they can vanish overnight if vesting conditions are not met.

Former Oracle staff say that unlike some rivals, the company did not accelerate vesting for RSUs that were close to maturing. Reports highlight that firms such as Meta, Microsoft and Cloudflare have, in previous rounds of cuts, offered more generous treatment of unvested equity and extended healthcare support. In that context, Oracle's decision looks notably austere.

The company's standard severance package has become a second flashpoint. According to multiple accounts, Oracle offered roughly four weeks' pay for the first year of service, plus one additional week per year thereafter, capped at 26 weeks.

Severance reportedly came with one month of COBRA healthcare coverage in the US and required employees to sign waivers giving up their right to sue in exchange for payment.

At least 90 staff are said to have signed a petition asking Oracle to improve these terms, pushing for accelerated RSU vesting, longer healthcare coverage, higher payouts and stronger protections. TechCrunch reports those efforts went nowhere, with employees left describing the offer as a take‑it‑or‑leave‑it deal.

Oracle has not publicly responded to the specific complaints over severance, forfeited stock or the petition.

WARN Act Disputes And The Question Of 'Remote' Workers

The legal debate around Oracle's layoffs has largely coalesced around the US Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. In theory, the law requires employers to provide 60 days' notice if they are laying off 50 or more workers at a single site.

In practice, the increasingly blurry line between office‑based, hybrid and remote work has opened up a grey area that companies and employees interpret very differently.

Several former Oracle employees say they were classed as remote workers in internal systems, a classification that can limit WARN Act protections in some states. Some told reporters they had no idea they were labelled as fully remote, despite working on hybrid patterns and living near Oracle offices.

By treating these staff as remote, Oracle could, they allege, avoid triggering certain WARN provisions that hinge on headcounts at physical locations rather than dispersed home offices. Even for those who did qualify under WARN, notice‑related pay was reportedly folded into severance, rather than paid on top as a distinct entitlement.

The company has not commented publicly on the WARN‑related allegations. For now, the complaints sit in that uncomfortable space between employment law, corporate classification strategies and workers' expectations of fair treatment.

AI Ambitions Loom Over Oracle's Layoffs

The timing and scale of Oracle's cuts have drawn even more scrutiny because of what the company is trying to build next. As thousands of staff were being shown the door, Oracle was touting some of the biggest AI infrastructure plans in the market, anchored by its partnership with Sam Altman‑led OpenAI.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Oracle's agreement with OpenAI could involve commitments of up to $300 billion (£220.29 billion) for new data centre projects in Texas and Wisconsin. Financing those vast builds has reportedly strained major US banks, including JPMorgan Chase, which are grappling with internal limits on exposure to a single borrower.

Ex‑employees watching those numbers have been blunt in their private comparisons. On one side, there are multi‑hundred‑billion‑dollar ambitions to power the next generation of AI. On the other, a workforce being told that unvested stock a few months shy of vesting is simply gone, and that severance will be capped, time‑limited and conditional.

Across the wider tech industry, similar tensions are emerging. Companies argue that AI requires a radical reallocation of capital and talent. Workers counter that if they are to bear the brunt of that shift, equity, healthcare and basic legal protections should not be the first things on the chopping block.

If anything, the Oracle layoffs suggest that the biggest battles in this new era may not be about who leads in AI, but about who pays the hidden price of getting there.