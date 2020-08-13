Orlando Bloom says he stripped naked in "Retaliation" because it was needed at the moment to tell a good story.

The actor did not think much about the nudity aspect but about how it can make a big impact in telling the "truth of the moment." He said his nude scene "was really just what was required" at the moment.

"I just thought about what was required in the moment to get the job done. We talked about the shots and the nudity aspect and how it served the character and the truth of the moment," Bloom said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I was focused more on that and obviously, I put a lot of trust in the directors, who were new and young, and had the greatest sincerity," he continued, adding that the filmmaker "knew the writer very well" and that they approached the material with "real sensitivity and care." Bloom felt that his nudity served the moment more than he thought "about the fact that there was nudity."

In "Retaliation," Bloom plays Malky, a victim of childhood sexual abuse who, as an adult, is fighting the horrors and trauma of his past, The Australian star described his character as a "damaged" person whose past greatly affects his relationships and how he treats women. Bloom said the nudity was part of telling the character's story as a victim of abuse.

"His fear of intimacy, his fear of closeness, the animalistic way with which he approaches sex, and the shame around that, it's all very palpable in the script. It's very clear to me what was required, and then a lot of what I had gleaned from different organizations that I spoke to about male sexual abuse, it was reading up around it and researching around it. You can understand how and why people do things the way they do," Bloom explained.

Bloom filmed "Retaliation," from directors Ludwig Ludwig Shammasian and Paul Shammasian, in 2017 and it debuted at the Edinburgh International Film Festival before it was released to US viewers amid the pandemic. Perry plugged the movie on social media and even commented on her fiancé's shirtless body.