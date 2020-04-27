"Outlander" season 5 is only two episodes away from its end. And with Stephen Bonnet's death on Sunday episode, fans are eager to find out what is coming next. The Starz much-loved series is set to air the penultimate episode of its season 5 next week and fans are assured that they will be treated with some interesting and dramatic developments. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Outlander" season 5 episode 11. Do not read further if you do not wish to know more about it.]

"Outlander" season 5 episode 11 is titled "Journeycake" and it will see us a few steps closer to the much-awaited Revolutionary War. As per the official synopsis, this hour will focus on Roger and Brianna's storyline. The two of them will be faced with an important decision that will change their life.

At some point, in this episode, Brianna and Roger must face the tough question about whether they want to return to present-day or continue living in the past to witness the impending Culloden war. This decision will certainly shape the direction their life moves forward. Is Brianna ready to part from her mother?

In addition, the upcoming segment will feature a significant development for Jamie that could work in his advantage during the war. He will discover a new power that has its roots in the unrest of the backcountry.

"Roger and Brianna need to decide if they want to stay or return to the future; Jamie discovers a new power that started from unrest in the backcountry," reads the official description as on Spoiler TV.

In addition, the network released a promo teasing some important events from the future episode. The walls are closing in and threats looming. A storm is fast approaching the Fraisers and they must act fast.

"Outlander" season 5 episode 11 airs Sunday, May 3 on Starz.