"The Last Kingdom' season 4 was finally released on Netflix, Sunday. The British television series based on Bernard Cornwell's "The Saxon Stories" introduced some incredible storylines, featured some shocking deaths, and devious plotting in the future of the Kingdom of Wessex and Uhtred of Bebbanburg.

In season 4, the show continued the story of Uhtred and his struggle to keep his kingdom secure in the wake of internal conflicts and outer threats from Viking warriors. While he won some important conquests in the recently released season, fans are wondering whether there will be the new season or not.

Unfortunately, "The Last Kingdom" season 5 on Netflix is yet to be renewed. However, Screenrant is speculating that "it seems fairly likely it'll happen." Based on previous seasons' schedule, it is speculated that the official announcement is likely to be made late-May or early-June, this year. However, the show may not hit the screen until 2021 or 2022.

While most of the productions have been stalled or postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, "The Last Kingdom" is also expected to suffer the impact. Therefore, there is no certain answer as to when the show will return with new episodes.

Meanwhile, there are several Saxon stories yet to be told. The publication notes that there are still four more books in the series left with plenty of source material for the fan-favourite series.

Each season usually depicts storylines from two novels in the series. While "The Last Kingdom" season 4 brought forth stories from the seventh and eighth books in the series, "The Pagan Lord" and "The Empty Throne," the next installment is presumed to be following the sequence. Therefore, it is presumed to portray the events of the ninth and tenth books "The Flame Bearer" and "War of the Wolf."

In addition, "The Last Kingdom" season 5 is expected to move forward with Uhtred's fight against Aelfric and Vikings marauders. Also, the show is expected to reveal what is next for Aelswith, after she consumed poison.

With that in mind, fans can hope to see "The Last Kingdom" to return with season 5 but not until next year.