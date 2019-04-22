A two-year-old girl sucked on a condom which she found in the eating area of a McDonald's outlet in Perth, Australia, causing outrage among other customers. The incident reportedly took place Friday night at the fast-food outlet in Warnbro in the city's outer-south.

A woman, who did not want to be named, told local media 10 Daily that she was at the McDonald's outlet with her husband and daughter when the father of the child saw her sucking on the condom which she had picked up.

"I ran into the bathrooms, washed her mouth and hands and came out and gave her a drink. We were terrified," the woman said. "I am really angry and sickened ... I haven't slept. I have been feeling overwhelmingly guilty for taking her there in the first place."

The woman said the condom appeared to be used and might have been on a chair.

The couple reportedly rushed the child to a local doctor, who suggested they return to the restaurant and get the condom to the hospital for testing. However, the mother said McDonald's staff refused to give the condom back.

"What if there is an STD there and my daughter is going to get it? We have to wait two months to do a blood test on her," she said, adding they were considering legal action following the incident.

A spokesperson for McDonald's apologized for the incident saying they were conducting an investigation.

"We are very sorry that the incident occurred, and take situations like this seriously," McDonald's said. "Cleanliness and safety are our top priorities and we ensure the shift manager on duty conducts what we refer to as a travel path every 30 minutes... The travel path sees the shift manager walk through and check all areas of the restaurant."

In 2011, teenagers admitted to a "condom hoax" at a McDonald's in Geraldton, Australia, after a father found his two-year-old girl chewing on a condom filled with ice-cream. A group of local schoolgirls later came forward and said they played the prank.

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.