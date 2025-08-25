Outrage in Morocco After 13-Year-Old Boy Gang Raped by 14 Men During Major Festival
Outrage grows as 13-year-old rape case exposes Morocco's fragile child protection system and sparks nationwide calls for reform
A horrific crime has shaken Morocco after a 13-year-old boy was gang-raped by 14 men during the annual Moulay Abdellah Amghar Moussem festival in El Jadida, a coastal city southwest of Casablanca. The assault, which took place earlier this month, has sparked widespread outrage, demands for justice, and renewed debate over child protection laws in the North African country.
According to reports, the young victim, identified only as Bachir for his safety, was lured and attacked by the suspects while attending the moussem, a traditional cultural and religious gathering that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Local media reports say the boy was found in a state of severe trauma following the assault.
Police Action and Legal Proceedings
Authorities confirmed that 6 men have been arrested in connection with the case. The El Jadida Court of First Instance has charged them with multiple counts of gang rape, indecent assault and abduction of a minor.
Moroccan outlet Hespress reported that investigations are ongoing and that additional individuals may be implicated as the case unfolds. The accused are expected to face trial in the coming weeks. If convicted, they could face lengthy prison sentences under Moroccan law.
Nationwide Outrage
The assault has triggered widespread anger on social media, where Moroccans have rallied under the hashtag #JusticeForBachir, demanding swift and severe punishment for the perpetrators.
'Justice must be served for Bachir. We cannot allow predators to continue destroying children's lives with impunity', wrote one activist on X (formerly Twitter). Others called for Morocco's government to implement tougher child protection policies, including preventive measures at large public gatherings.
A Pattern of Violence
While shocking, this case is not isolated. Morocco has faced mounting criticism in recent years over its handling of sexual violence, particularly cases involving minors.
In 2018, outrage erupted when an 11-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped in Marrakech, with activists decrying what they described as lenient sentencing for the attacker. In 2021, a similar case involving a minor in Tangier prompted protests demanding stricter laws and enforcement.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has long called on Morocco to strengthen protections for women and children, pointing to legal loopholes and insufficient enforcement as major challenges. In a 2023 report, HRW noted that 'despite reforms, impunity persists in cases of sexual violence, leaving survivors without adequate protection or justice.'
The Trauma of the Victim
Local reports emphasize that Bachir remains in a fragile condition, requiring urgent medical and psychological support. Experts warn that sexual assault against children has devastating long-term effects, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and social stigma.
Calls for Stronger Laws
Activists are using the case to call for comprehensive legal reform. Morocco criminalized sexual harassment and certain forms of violence against women in 2018, but critics argue that enforcement is inconsistent and that child-specific protections remain inadequate.
The case has also reignited calls for specialized police units to monitor safety at major public events such as the Moulay Abdellah Moussem, where large crowds and minimal oversight often create conditions for abuse.
Looking Ahead
As Bachir's case moves forward, Morocco faces mounting pressure to confront the deep-rooted issues of child protection and sexual violence. For many citizens, justice for Bachir has become symbolic of a larger struggle for safety, accountability and systemic reform.
Ultimately, Bachir's fight for justice has come to represent a universal demand: that every child in Morocco deserves not only protection in law, but safety in life.
