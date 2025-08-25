A horrific crime has shaken Morocco after a 13-year-old boy was gang-raped by 14 men during the annual Moulay Abdellah Amghar Moussem festival in El Jadida, a coastal city southwest of Casablanca. The assault, which took place earlier this month, has sparked widespread outrage, demands for justice, and renewed debate over child protection laws in the North African country.

According to reports, the young victim, identified only as Bachir for his safety, was lured and attacked by the suspects while attending the moussem, a traditional cultural and religious gathering that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Local media reports say the boy was found in a state of severe trauma following the assault.

Police Action and Legal Proceedings

Authorities confirmed that 6 men have been arrested in connection with the case. The El Jadida Court of First Instance has charged them with multiple counts of gang rape, indecent assault and abduction of a minor.

Moroccan outlet Hespress reported that investigations are ongoing and that additional individuals may be implicated as the case unfolds. The accused are expected to face trial in the coming weeks. If convicted, they could face lengthy prison sentences under Moroccan law.

Nationwide Outrage

The assault has triggered widespread anger on social media, where Moroccans have rallied under the hashtag #JusticeForBachir, demanding swift and severe punishment for the perpetrators.

A 13 yo kid was raped by 14 men in Morocco. And the law is still not doing anything. This is what many kids endure in here. Bachir is one example. This news should reach everyone globally since this country is obsessed with tourism instead of protecting their women & children. https://t.co/ecYfBljFzp — heladyan (@heladyan) August 20, 2025

'Justice must be served for Bachir. We cannot allow predators to continue destroying children's lives with impunity', wrote one activist on X (formerly Twitter). Others called for Morocco's government to implement tougher child protection policies, including preventive measures at large public gatherings.

@localwinemum This is the case of 13 Bachir that was targeted by 14 men at a festival in Morocco. This case has sparked national outcry and demands for justice #fyp #foryou #fy ♬ original sound - seba

A Pattern of Violence

While shocking, this case is not isolated. Morocco has faced mounting criticism in recent years over its handling of sexual violence, particularly cases involving minors.

In 2018, outrage erupted when an 11-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped in Marrakech, with activists decrying what they described as lenient sentencing for the attacker. In 2021, a similar case involving a minor in Tangier prompted protests demanding stricter laws and enforcement.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has long called on Morocco to strengthen protections for women and children, pointing to legal loopholes and insufficient enforcement as major challenges. In a 2023 report, HRW noted that 'despite reforms, impunity persists in cases of sexual violence, leaving survivors without adequate protection or justice.'

The Trauma of the Victim

Local reports emphasize that Bachir remains in a fragile condition, requiring urgent medical and psychological support. Experts warn that sexual assault against children has devastating long-term effects, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and social stigma.

A 13 year old boy, named Bachir, was gang raped for 2 days by 14 adult men in Morocco. He’s currently being hospitalized for injuries & psychological trauma “so extreme that he displayed hallucinatory behavior.” I don’t know why the media isn’t reporting this. #JusticeforBachir — Ya girl Kat 🌸 (@bbygirlkattt) August 23, 2025

Calls for Stronger Laws

Activists are using the case to call for comprehensive legal reform. Morocco criminalized sexual harassment and certain forms of violence against women in 2018, but critics argue that enforcement is inconsistent and that child-specific protections remain inadequate.

The case has also reignited calls for specialized police units to monitor safety at major public events such as the Moulay Abdellah Moussem, where large crowds and minimal oversight often create conditions for abuse.

Looking Ahead

As Bachir's case moves forward, Morocco faces mounting pressure to confront the deep-rooted issues of child protection and sexual violence. For many citizens, justice for Bachir has become symbolic of a larger struggle for safety, accountability and systemic reform.

Ultimately, Bachir's fight for justice has come to represent a universal demand: that every child in Morocco deserves not only protection in law, but safety in life.