A beloved voice in comedy was silenced far too soon.

Comedian Reggie Carroll, 52, was tragically shot dead in Southaven, Mississippi, on Wednesday, 20 August 2025, an isolated incident that has left the entertainment world in mourning.

The Southaven Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a shooting on Burton Lane, where Carroll was found with critical injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, he succumbed to his wounds.

Carroll was a celebrated figure in stand-up comedy, known for his sharp wit and infectious stage presence. His death has sparked profound grief from fans and peers alike, while authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Scene of the tragedy

Police were dispatched to Burton Lane in Southaven, a suburb just outside Memphis, in response to reports of gunfire on 20 August 2025. Carroll was located, and emergency responders attempted resuscitation, but he tragically died at the scene.

The police described the shooting as an isolated incident. One male suspect has been arrested and charged with Carroll's murder, though authorities have not yet disclosed his identity. The investigation remains ongoing.

A career cut short

Reggie Carroll, originally from Baltimore, built a reputation as the 'Knockout King of Comedy' through energetic live performances and television appearances.

He featured in the variety series Showtime at the Apollo and appeared in The Parkers, the Moesha spin-off starring his fellow comedian Mo'Nique. In 2023, he produced and starred in the stand-up special Knockout Kings of Comedy.

Tributes from the comedy community

Among the first to pay tribute was Mo'Nique, who described Carroll as her 'brother in comedy'. On Instagram, she reflected on their shared experiences on tour, writing: 'This is why I say treat people the best you can because you never know if you'll get a chance to see them again... that's what it was, an amazing time... so I have no sad tears because all of our time together was amazing.'

Club Mobtown Comedy, a cornerstone of the Baltimore comedy scene, posted on social media: 'Rest in power @comedianreggiecarroll, thank you for being one of the OGs who supported us early on... we are very saddened by this loss of one of our city's great talents.'

Jonathan Carroll, his brother, issued a heartfelt statement on Facebook: 'To all who have expressed condolences on the passing of Reggie Carroll, your love has been well received — thank you!!!'

The ongoing investigation

Authorities have confirmed a suspect is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Reginald Carroll. Whilst the shooting appears to be isolated, law enforcement continues to investigate to determine the motive and further details.

Local communities and comedy fans are awaiting updates, hoping for clarity and justice. The loss of Reggie Carroll resonates both for the shock of his sudden passing and the abrupt end to a career defined by laughter and connection.

Reggie Carroll's death accentuates the fragility of life, even amid a rising career. For fans who knew him as the 'Knockout King of Comedy', his legacy endures in the lives he touched and the community that now mourns him.