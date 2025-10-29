A TikTok video showing a man allegedly buying out an entire stock of Pokémon tins at a Walmart store has gone viral, igniting widespread outrage among collectors and shoppers.

The clip, filmed by another customer, captures several boxes of collectible tins being sold to one person, with the frustrated shopper behind the camera exclaiming, 'This is what they're selling to one person.'

The short video has spread rapidly across social media, with viewers accusing the buyer of scalping — purchasing limited-edition products in bulk to resell at inflated prices.

Within hours of its upload, the post gathered thousands of views and comments, fuelling debate over whether retailers like Walmart should impose stricter purchasing limits on high-demand items such as Pokémon cards.

Caught in the Act: Pokémon Tin Hoarding at Walmart

In the video, stacks of sealed Pokémon tins are seen on a checkout counter, with the man alleged to have purchased them all.

Viewers noted that the Pokémon tins shown in the video are part of a recently restocked series, known to sell out within minutes both in-store and online.

The clip, originally posted on TikTok under the user's handle visible in the recording, quickly gained traction on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. Many users shared their disbelief, questioning how a single customer was allowed to purchase such a large quantity of the popular trading cards.

Hashtags like #PokemonCards, #WalmartScalper and #PokemonTCG began trending as the video circulated, with fans expressing frustration over dwindling stock and the growing dominance of resellers.

Public Backlash and Collector Frustration

Comments under the viral post reflected widespread anger within the Pokémon community. Many users accused scalpers of making it impossible for children and casual collectors to buy cards at retail price.

'As someone who lives in the same area as this location, there is a local pokemon group talking about this situation. The entire display was purchased by this guy before the display even hit the floor,' one user commented.

Others defended Walmart's lack of restriction, arguing that unless the store explicitly sets a purchase limit, staff cannot prevent bulk buying. The debate has since extended beyond Pokémon fans, touching on broader frustrations with retail policies and the rise of reselling culture fuelled by scarcity and social media hype.

Several viewers also pointed out that Walmart's online store regularly lists Pokémon products as 'out of stock', suggesting that in-person restocks are the only way collectors can find them — until scalpers strike first.

Walmart's Policy and Consumer Concerns

While Walmart has not publicly addressed the viral TikTok video, the company's stores typically leave purchasing decisions to local management. Some branches have introduced temporary limits on trading card sales, but enforcement varies widely.

Customers commenting online have urged the retailer to take a stronger stance, suggesting a 'two-item limit' policy or ID checks to prevent repeat purchases.

Others called for The Pokémon Company to work directly with major retailers to combat scalping and ensure fairer access to limited-edition products.

As of this week, the viral clip continues to circulate across multiple platforms, serving as yet another example of how Pokémon card scalping remains a contentious issue for fans and retailers alike.