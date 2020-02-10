The cause behind Lance Corporal Bernard Mongan's death remains a mystery after his horribly decomposed body was found at Catterick Garrison. Bernard's body is suspected to have been left undisturbed in the accommodation blocks of the garrison until January 23. Bernard's wife, Beth Mongan, claims that her estranged husband was bullied at work, and his death was suspicious.

Bernard, an Iraq War veteran, had been working in military signals intelligence at Catterick Garrison. He was supposed to be transferred to 77 Brigade Headquarters in Berkshire on January 8. Even after he failed to arrive at Berkshire, he was not reported Absent Without Leave (AWOL). Bernard's absence was not noted at either of the army bases for weeks.

The 33-year-old father of three was found dead in his bedroom. North Yorkshire Police investigated the case initially. They checked Bernard's phone records and discovered his last communication was with Beth on January 2. Since then, his phone activity had halted. Based on the phone records, the police informed Beth that they suspect he died shortly after their last conversation.

Since Beth was informed by the police, the case has been handed over to the Army.

Beth told The Mirror that Bernard had been subjected to bullying and discrimination. The Bristol-born man spent his childhood in the Republic of Ireland. He had a slight southern Irish accent. According to Beth, in November 2018, Bernard had been physically assaulted by two soldiers from Northern Ireland.

Beth also claimed that Bernard's seniors singled him out as well. She pointed out that they stalled his career and even cancelled his leaves last minute. The nature of his work prevented Bernard from sharing any work-related information. Even though Beth and Bernard had separated, they remained in contact with each other and shared the custody of their children.

Even though the police claim that Bernard had died on New Year or the day after, a friend claims that a message she sent him was seen by him on January 4.

Refusing to believe that Bernard committed suicide, Beth has questioned why his absence was not noticed for so long.

While an Army spokesperson refused to comment on the incident as the investigation is ongoing, post mortem reports are being awaited. Bernard's funeral is likely to take place at the end of the month.