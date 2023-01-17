More than 1,000 Metropolitan Police officers and staff have been accused of being involved in sexual and domestic abuse.

The Met Police has now launched an investigation into the claims involving officers.

It is reviewing a total of 1,633 cases of alleged sexual offences or domestic violence involving 1,071 officers. The review covers complaints made within the past 10 years.

"We are reviewing all current officers and staff who have previously been the subject of allegations of sexual offences or domestic abuse, where allegations couldn't be proven and were not the subject of misconduct hearings," said Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray.

The crimes that #MetPolice officer David Carrick has admitted to committing are utterly abhorrent

When a man who has been charged with 49 offences, including 24 charges of rape, is a serving police officer, how can women and girls possibly be – or feel – safe. — Refuge (@RefugeCharity) January 16, 2023

The Met Police decided to carry out the review after one of their serving officers, PC David Carrick, pleaded guilty to 49 offences, including 20 counts of rape.

Carrick carried out the crimes over two decades, and the police failed to take any action against him. The 48-year-old officer has admitted to committing 49 offences against 12 women over the years, according to a report in the BBC.

The Met Police have had to issue an apology after it became known that the officer had been reported to them for nine prior occurrences, including rape and domestic violence charges. But no disciplinary action was taken against him.

"Carrick put his victims into a tiny under-stairs cupboard at his home address where they were kept humiliated and scared until he decided when they could come out. I have seen dog boxes that are larger," said the main investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor.

He has also been accused of two offences against a former partner the year before he joined the Met Police in 2001.

It is being reported that Carrick would force his victims to clean his house naked and whip them with a belt. According to prosecutors, he used his position to lure his victims and would later threaten them into staying silent.