"Overwatch 2" has only recently gone live, but there is already a Halloween-themed special event for players to enjoy. Later this month, "Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride" event will be coming to the game bringing with it exciting new content.

The upcoming event will be familiar to fans of the original "Overwatch." Still, there will be some changes and an upgraded mode certain to keep things interesting for returning players and thrilling for new ones. Before it debuts in "Overwatch 2," here is all the information fans need to know about "Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride."

'Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride' start date

Players can expect "Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride" to become available around Halloween because it is a Halloween-themed event. According to Dexerto, players can expect the yearly event to commence on October 25 and last until November 8, 2022.

'Overwatch 2' event to introduce new PvE mode

Just like in previous "Junkenstein" events in the original game, the upcoming event will also feature the original "Junkenstein's Revenge" game mode. The new mode allows players to work together in a 4-player cooperative horde mode, where they must cooperate to survive waves of "Zomnics."

In contrast to the game's typical player vs. player game modes, this cooperative gameplay is played against waves of enemies. The playable characters this time around will be Sojourn, Junker Queen, Kiriko, and Ashe, based on early images for Wrath of the Bride.

Furthermore, the upcoming "Wrath of the Bride" will add Sombra as the new main villain. Sombra will replace Junkrat, who served as the main antagonist in the original "Junkenstein's Revenge."

New skins and content in the 'Overwatch 2' event

Just like special-themed events in the original game, the upcoming Junkenstein's Revenge will also introduce brand-new skins. Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko will all be getting brand-new skins based on released images, but it is unclear if some of the remaining characters will also be getting new costumes.