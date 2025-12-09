Business travel is stressful enough—your luggage shouldn't be. That's where the Heys Vantage Smart Access™ 21.5" Carry-On comes in. Designed with busy professionals in mind, this carry-on is all about efficiency, organisation, and effortless travel.

Smart Design That Works for You

The Vantage Carry-On combines a polished, professional look with lightweight, durable polycarbonate construction. It's sleek enough for boardrooms yet practical enough to handle airport hustle with ease.

Front-Access Convenience

The real game-changer is the Smart Access™ front compartment! No more unpacking your entire suitcase to get to your laptop or documents. With quick access to essentials, you breeze through security lines and inflight needs with zero stress.

Packed with Thoughtful Features

Laptop-friendly pocket fits devices up to 15.6 inches

Removable divider keeps clothes and accessories organised

Spacious main compartment for everything else

Easy-access front compartment for must-have items

Everything you need is exactly where you expect it—packing and grabbing essentials feels completely seamless.

Effortless Mobility

The 360° spinner wheels glide smoothly, making even crowded terminals easy to navigate. Expandable capacity adds flexibility for longer trips, ensuring that the Vantage Carry-On adapts to your travel schedule—not the other way around.

Why Business Travellers Love It

This carry-on isn't just luggage—it's a travel companion. From boarding to arrival, it keeps your workflow uninterrupted, your devices protected, and your essentials at your fingertips. Smart design meets real-world convenience.

Key Benefits at a Glance:

Quick-access front compartment for work essentials

Laptop-ready interior for devices up to 15.6"

Removable divider for organised packing

Smooth 360° spinner wheels for effortless navigation

Durable, lightweight polycarbonate built for frequent travel

If you travel for work, the Heys Vantage Smart Access™ 21.5" Carry-On makes life easier. Organised, accessible, and smooth to roll, it turns the stress of travel into something simple, smart, and even a little enjoyable.

Travel Made Simple

The Heys Vantage Smart Access™ 21.5" Carry-On makes business travel easier with features like a front-access compartment, laptop-ready interior, and smooth spinner wheels. Thoughtful design keeps essentials within reach and helps you move through airports with less stress. For travellers who value organisation and convenience, it's a practical companion on the go.