Cullman County Sheriff's Office in Alabama confirmed the arrest of two individuals for the sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. Amy Nicole Lovell and Justin Anthony Jeffries were arrested last month. On Friday, the sheriff's office confirmed the charges that the couple is facing. Complete details of the crime were not revealed as they were deemed to be too gruesome.

The 29-year-old Lovell and 26-year-old Jeffries engaged in sexual activities involving a child under the age of 12. After forcefully detaining the child, the couple used inanimate objects to perform sexual acts on him. The sadistic couple also cut the child's genitals using a knife. The police stated that the abuse was so graphic that all the details cannot be revealed to the public.

Officials from Cullman County Department of Human Resources (DHR), Cullman Advocacy Centre (CAC), and the Cullman County District Attorney's Office, as well as the police, were involved in the investigation. The short investigation on the sexual abuse of the victim led to Lovell and Jeffries being named as the suspects.

Lovell, a resident of Remlap, Alabama was easily nabbed by the police. Jeffries, a resident of Arab, Alabama was harder to arrest as he fled the state after committing the crime. Jeffries was found to be hiding on Oregon where he thought he could evade capture. Cullman County Sheriff's Office received help from the Canby Police Department.

Officers from the Canby Police Department transported Jeffries to Cullman County Detention Centre in Alabama.

After the couple's arrest, the police charged them with multiple sexual offences. Both Lovell and Jeffries were charged with aggravated child abuse, sexual torture, sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and second-degree assault. Jeffries was additionally charged with another count of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

According to AL.com, Jeffries already had four counts of sexual abuse of a child against him. Due to the previous charges, Jeffries' bond was revoked. However, Lovell was released on bond.