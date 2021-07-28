A paedophile former police surgeon is facing chances of spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of three offences against children.

The jury at Lewes Crown Court in Hove found Robert Cameron Wells, who was once a GP in South Wales, guilty on two counts of indecency with a child and another charge of attempting to make an indecent image of a child. Judge David Rennie told Wells that he would consider all options including a life sentence for his punishment. Wells said "Thank you" before he was taken down, reports Mail Online.

Wells had already confessed to another 13 charges from three more victims, and has already been serving two lengthy sentences for similar child sex abuse offences. He has also been found guilty of building a makeshift film studio where he told drugged child abuse victims he was going to make them a star. The studio was a scrapyard office converted into an evil film location.

The 69-year-old once drugged an eight-year-old boy and told him he was going to be an actor and a star after leading him onto his sick movie set. The victim revealed that Wells directed while another man operated the camera, in the windowless room which was empty apart from a hospital style bed, lights and a large camera. He told police he walked up metal stairs to the cabin where Wells and another man had set up their studio.

The drugged boy went along with Wells, whom he knew was a police doctor. He recalled that he was forced to abuse another young girl while they were filmed somewhere in Sussex during October 1998. "He said come on you can do it, you're going to be like an actor, you're going to be a star. He kept saying don't look at the camera. It was a dark room. I don't think there were any windows. It had quite a low ceiling, the boy recalled to police.

"There was the bed with the girl on it. It was like a hospital-style bed. There was a white sheet on it. I remember the light was very bright. I remember saying hello to the girl and she didn't respond. I remember Wells saying she was sleeping but I remember her blinking," he added.

Jennifer Knight QC for the Crown told the court Wells qualified as a doctor in the 1970s, and worked as a GP in Caerleon, near Newport for 10 years before moving to Brighton in 1990. He worked as a forensic medical examiner for Hampshire Police and in private practice.