Lincolnshire Police and Humberside Police had launched a joint investigation to arrest two paedophiles who had raped and sexually assaulted minors. Spalding resident Oliver Wilson and Grimsby resident Rebecca Holloway had met over Tinder. While they were seeing each other, the couple targeted minors whom they raped and tortured. For their crimes, Wilson will be behind bars for over 34 years while Holloway will be serving over 13 years.

Wilson's interest in buying soiled children's underwear made police suspicious of his online activities. The 28-year-old man also shared an indecent image of children while chatting online. When police searched his home, they found a bin bag full of dirty clothes of children. Police seized Wilson's phone and went through the device.

On the phone, police found the appalling chat between the two paedophiles. The man has been chatting with a 26-year-old woman and discussing the rape of two minors. Police tracked Holloway to her home in Grimsby, where she was arrested. In her home, they found indecent images of children.

It was revealed that the couple had sexually assaulted a young girl on multiple occasions. Before targeting the girl, they had raped a young boy in 2017 as well, Lincolnshire Live reported. The attacks on the children were orchestrated after the couple met on the dating app Tinder. The traumatised girl was asked how many times she had been abused by the couple. Her response was "lots."

Holloway's lawyer, Andrew Bailey, told the court that Wilson had groomed her into being a part of the vile acts. Bailey stated that the defendant was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and has a history of self-harm. However, Judge Paul Watson stated that Holloway was "a willing - even enthusiastic - participant in what happened".

The Sun reported that the couple had been found guilty of six counts of serious sexual offences as well as five counts of rape. Wilson and Holloway were sentenced on Monday at Teesside Crown Court. Wilson will be serving 34-and-a-half-years in prison while Holloway will be behind bars for 13-and-a-half-years.