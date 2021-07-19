Monaco's royal palace has shared another video about the love story of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, amid rumours that the couple is facing some troubling times in their marriage.

The palace's official Instagram account Palais Princier de Monaco on Friday shared a video titled "two paths, one destination," which featured Charlene and Albert's lives before they met each other. It showed the fanfare surrounding the birth of Monaco's reigning monarch, his time on the Monaco Winter Olympic bobsleigh team, and his early years as a working royal. Meanwhile, Charlene's journey from a schoolgirl to an Olympic swimmer for South Africa was also covered in the 1 minute 50 second video.

The clip ended with Albert clapping for his future wife at the Mare Nostrum swimming competition in Monte Carlo in 2000, where the two first met.

The video comes weeks after the palace shared a collection of clips from the royal couple's 2011 wedding to mark a decade of their marriage. This is the first time that they were apart on their wedding anniversary.

Charlene remains in her native South Africa, away from her husband and their two children, six-year-old twins Jacques and Gabriella. She had gone to the country in mid-March for a conservation trip, but hasn't been able to return as she undergoes "multiple, complicated" procedures after contracting an ear, nose, and throat infection.

Meanwhile, a fresh paternity suit against her husband over a love child born during the early days of their relationship sparked rumours of separation. However, the royal refuted these speculations through several social media posts and interviews. In a recent conversation with Channel 24, the 43-year-old called their prolonged period of separation "trying times" and dubbed Prince Albert her "rock and strength."

"What has been extremely difficult for me was when I was instructed by my medical team that I could not return home for my 10th wedding anniversary. Without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time," she said.