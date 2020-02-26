42-year-old paramedic Sarah Higgins is under trial at Leeds Crown Court for the death of ten-month-old Skylar Giller. Higgins claims that Giller died due to injuries sustained due to an accidental low-height fall during feeding time. Prosecutor Richard Wright told the court that injuries on the child's body are inconsistent with Higgins' narrative. The on-going trial will determine if the paramedic's violent actions led to the infant's death or if the death was accidental.

On August 26, 2017 Higgins called 999 and informed the operator that her foster child was unresponsive after falling from a low height. The emergency call also recorded Higgins telling her husband, Martin Dobson, that she thought she had harmed the child. Emergency services found Giller unresponsive at the home in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

Giller was treated at Leeds General Infirmary where she underwent brain surgery due to swelling and bleeding on the brain and eyes. She also had bruises on her arms, which Higgins could not explain. Two days post the incident the child passed away after being taken off of life support.

Paramedics Higgins and Dobson had wanted to formally adopt Giller. The couple had opted to foster the child before they finalised and completed the adoption process. The baby was alone at home with Higgins when the incident occurred.

Higgins stuck to her story that she was sitting and trying to feed the infant at around 6 pm in the baby's bedroom. The baby had been restless during the process. When she was trying to change the baby's position, she slipped and fell on the carpeted floor. Higgins claimed that the child fell on her bottom and legs instead of on her head.

Yorkshire Post reported Wright's statements against Higgins' claims. He pointed out that the injuries on the child were inconsistent with injuries she should have sustained from a low fall on a carpeted floor. To have been injured fatally, the child must have been assaulted violently.

He also pointed out that Higgins called her husband before calling emergency services. Wright claimed that Higgins wanted to try and revive the child without getting authorities involved.

Higgins was arrested from Castleford in March 2018. If proven guilty, she might be facing a long jail term.