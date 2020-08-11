Police in Alabama, United States arrested the parents of Bentley Fowler after he was found unresponsive in the family's vehicle on Sunday, August 9. Dakota Heath Fowler and Brandi Michelle Burks have been charged with manslaughter after emergency services pronounced the child dead at the scene. Even though the death might have been accidental, it could lead to the couple being jailed for up to 20 years. Investigators believe the child died due to the heat in the car. However, the post mortem report is pending.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) was notified of an unresponsive toddler on Church street, Hodges. Sheriff's deputies reached the home as medics also responded to the emergency call and tried to revive the 3-year-old boy. After multiple attempts, the child was declared dead at the scene. The FCSO launched an investigation into the unfortunate incident.

Bentley's body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for a post mortem examination.

According to the parents, the child had been put to bed around midnight. After putting the child to bed, they went to sleep and woke up around 3 in the afternoon. Once they woke up late, they went to check on Bentley and found him missing. They searched for him in the home but could not find him.

Finally, he was found inside the car, the parents claim. Bentley was unresponsive since the time he was found. The worried parents called emergency services around 4 pm. The parents claim that they do not know how the child went from the home to the car.

The 20-year-old mother and the 22-year-old father were arrested for manslaughter. They are being held at Franklin County jail. Their bail has not been set.

Speaking to AL.com, Sheriff Shannon Oliver said that the child's death was an unfortunate accident and that the parents are not believed to have intentionally harmed the child. Even though the post mortem report is still pending, the sheriff stated that the child most likely perished due to being in the hot car.

According to the child safety organisation, Kidsandcars.org, Bentley is the 15th child to have perished in a hot car in the United States this year.

The investigation into Bentley's death continues. His parents' trial date has not been confirmed. If they are found guilty of manslaughter they may be sentenced to up to 20-years behind bars.