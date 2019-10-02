The security had always been expecting intruders at the Paris Fashion Week, however, their troubles were sorted because of alert celebrities walking the ramp. Singer-actor Justin Timberlake and model Gigi Hadid both had to confront Paris Fashion Week crashers recently.

Gigi Hadid was walking the ramp at Chanel's Spring/Summer 2020 presentation on Tuesday morning when a prankster stormed from the audience and walked the length of the runway. The 24-year-old model spotted the intruder, placed a firm hand on her shoulder and directed her to the backstage area, with a stern look on her face.

Chanel president Bruno Pavlovsky was reportedly seen laughing when he realised what had happened.

A line-up of youthful looks with an air of insouciance closed the Spring-Summer 2020 collection imagined by Virginie Viard earlier today in Paris. #CHANELSpringSummer #PFW

See more on https://t.co/4XR6hpvLHL pic.twitter.com/wEM5fEm45P — CHANEL (@CHANEL) October 1, 2019

The prankster dressed in a houndstooth tweed suit, a pencil skirt and a flat-topped hat was later identified as comedian and YouTuber, Marie Benoliel. She is best known as Marie S'Infiltre and has a one-woman show at the Comédie des Champs-Élysées theatre in Paris, reports WWD.

Benoliel reacted to the incident on WWD's Instagram post and wrote "That's me", adding a heart emoji and a raised middle finger. Earlier in the week, she crashed the runway at the Etam show wearing silvery lingerie and a sleeping mask.

Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake also found himself dealing with a prankster while walking into the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2020 show with wife Jessica Biel. Vitalii Sediuk who is known for intruding the red carpets leapt out from a crowd of people and grabbed the 38-year-old singer's right ankle. Sediuk was escorted by the security and Timberlake was unharmed, reports Fox News.

Incidentally, Sediuk had earlier attempted to prank Hadid as well who did not let him take benefit of the situation. At MaxMara show in Milan in 2016, she was grabbed and lifted in the air by Sediuk. The surprised model instantly retaliated and elbowed Sediuk, who then released her and fled. Her younger sister, Bella Hadid, was by her side during the incident.