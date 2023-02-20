There are things in their mother's world that Prince Harry and Prince William do not know, which former royal aide Paul Burrell promises to tell them before he dies.

Princess Diana's former butler shared that getting diagnosed with prostate cancer last summer had him feeling the need to tell the princes the secrets that their mother shared with him during her darkest moments. It had him contemplating the private moments he shared with the late Princess of Wales and what she would have wanted him to do about her two sons.

"I think Diana would say to me, 'Paul, you must make this a priority. You must go and see my boys,'" Burrell told the Mirror adding that his illness has left him focusing his "attention on telling the boys things before it's too late- telling them what they really should know."

He admitted, "I know some of it isn't pretty, but if I leave this place and go somewhere else they'll never know. I think they should know."

The 64-year-old, who worked for Princess Diana for ten years up until her death in Paris in 1997, vowed he will try to do his part in mending the rift between brothers William and Harry. He said it would be "wonderful to see the boys repair their relationship and to be back where they should be."

"The public would love that. I'd applaud that. I'd love to see William put his arm around his brother, but I don't think we're going to see that because there are too many obstacles in the way."

He shared, "I spent many hours with Diana, during her happiest times as well as her darkest times. She confided in me and there are many things I have never spoken about, but now I feel the time is right."

Burrell thinks that what he has "to say could bring the boys back together, which Diana would have desperately wanted." Burrell shared, "There are things that happened in their mother's world, which they may not have knowledge of. And I think it just might fill in some blanks." He said he only wants to tell Prince Harry and Prince William "the truth" and that he is "not looking for anything in return."