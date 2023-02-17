Princess Diana's former butler told Prince Harry to take responsibility for the "stress" he has caused the royal family following the release of his memoir "Spare" on Jan. 10.

The Duke of Sussex did not hold back when he criticised family members in his book, including Camilla. He accused his stepmother of leaking stories to the press and of sacrificing him and Prince William on her PR altar. Burrell claimed that the 38-year-old is not innocent himself as he has also sold out his family for financial gain when he criticised them in "Spare."

"On many levels, Harry seems to be mixed up because at one moment he's saying that Camilla sacrificed him on her PR altar," he told Slingo.com adding, "Well, Harry, what have you done to the people whom you've talked about in your book? You've sacrificed them on your PR altar, used them to generate stories for your book."

He added, "It's all she did this, he did that. He needs to take accountability for the part he has played and the stress he has caused his family."

Burrell also slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for allegedly being ungrateful for all the efforts the royal family made to make them feel comfortable while they were working royals. He said the late Queen Elizabeth II "did so many things which are unprecedented to try and get them to fit into the Royal Family but in vain because it didn't seem to be enough."

He said Her Majesty had to "bend over backwards" when she took the former "Suits" star on her first engagement to Chester and that "wasn't enough." In the "Harry & Meghan" series, the couple also criticised their former marital home Nottingham Cottage, where Prince William and Kate Middleton previously lived with Prince George, and called it small.

The former royal aide said, "A £2 million property on the royal estate at Windsor didn't seem to be enough. Royal titles and jewels didn't seem to be enough...to offer Meghan the chance at having Sophie Wessex to mentor her on her royal programmes weren't enough, to say to Meghan 'you can continue acting if you like if that's what you want', wasn't enough."

Burrell said, "Nothing seems to have been enough to make them (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) want to stay, so I think to myself you can try all you like if they were so minded to leave the Royal Family, which they were, nothing was going to persuade them to stay."