Paul Pogba is willing to extend his stay at Manchester United beyond the summer of 2022, but has one major condition. The French midfielder wants to be paid more than teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently the highest paid player in the Premier League.

The 2018 World Cup winner has just seven months remaining on his current deal and has thus far failed to give any indication of his plans for the future. Pogba and his agent Mino Raiola are continuing to assess every option on the table before making a decision about whether to extend the midfielder's stay at Old Trafford.

According to French publication L'Equipe, Pogba is open to staying in Manchester beyond 2022, but wants a deal that will eclipse United teammate Ronaldo. The France international wants to be made the highest paid player not only at United, but the entire league.

Ronaldo is currently the highest paid player after agreeing a deal worth £480,000 a week when he rejoined the 20-time English champions from Juventus this summer. Pogba, on the other hand, is currently earning £290,000 a week and it will require United to almost double his pay to eclipse the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's wages.

It remains to be seen if United will bow down to the Frenchman's demands, especially with recent reports claiming that the Premier League big guns are ready to accept losing him on a free transfer next summer. The Red Devils are also said to be looking at replacements, with AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni being touted as a potential replacement for his compatriot.

Pogba will certainly not be short of suitors if United and the midfielder decide to part ways. Real Madrid, former club Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have made no secret of their desire to sign the 28-year-old and are expected to open talks when the January transfer window opens.

The United midfielder is currently facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury while on international duty with France earlier this week. Initial assessment by the French medical team suggested that he could be out for at least two months, but the English giants are hoping the extent of the injury is not as bad as first feared.