Paul Pogba gave the strongest hint yet that he is ready to end his second tenure at Manchester United. The French midfielder rejoined the club where he spent much of his youth career in 2016 in a deal worth around £89 million from Juventus, but it has not yielded the results as expected.

The 29-year-old has just over three months remaining on his current deal, and as it stands, he is expected to leave United on a free transfer. The Red Devils have not made a fresh offer since last summer and his representatives have been in contact with a number of other clubs in recent months over a move.

Pogba will not be short of suitors if he decides to leave the 20-time English champions. According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and two unnamed Premier League clubs are keen to sign him and have made initial contact with his agent Mino Raiola.

The 2018 World Cup winner also gave the clearest indication that he is ready to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires. During a recent interview, Pogba revealed that he was not happy with his second stint at United, while also claiming that this season is dead, despite United still fighting for a Champions League place.

Pogba also showed his disappointment at the current management for not playing him in one position unlike France manager Didier Deschamps. The Frenchman has been used in a number of positions in his 19 appearances thus far, which has yielded just one goal and nine assists.

"You have to be honest, the last five seasons have not satisfied me - really not at all," Pogba said, as quoted on Sky Sports. "This year it is dead, we won't win anything. Whether it is with Manchester United or another club, I want to win trophies."

"I get along very well with [France boss Didier Deschamps], he gave me a role that I know, but at Manchester United do I really have a role? I ask the question but I don't have an answer."

PSG were thought to be the frontrunners for his signature last summer, but Pogba is expected to assess all the options on the table before making a final decision on his future.