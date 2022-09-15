There are finally some solid developments in Juventus forward Paul Pogba's blackmail case against his own brother and a group of their childhood friends. It has been confirmed that Paul's older brother, Mathias Pogba has been arrested along with three other suspects in the case.

It may be remembered that the scandal exploded last month, after Mathias took to social media to share a series of videos claiming that he has "explosive" information that could potentially ruin the World Cup winner's career.

The former Manchester United forward had just signed with Juventus at that time, and he claimed that his brother and a group of their childhood friends have been blackmailing him for £11 million. The money is supposedly being asked from the famous footballer in exchange of "protection services" from his blackmailers. Paul, his mother and his agent confirmed that they were aware of the plot even before Mathias released his videos.

French and Italian police have already been working with Paul's camp weeks before everything went public, and now arrests have been made. According to French publication Le Monde, a judicial investigation was formally opened on September 2 on allegations of "extortion with a weapon, kidnapping or kidnapping in an organised gang and participation in a criminal association."

Mathias has reportedly turned himself in and is now in police custody. Three unnamed suspects have also been taken into custody. It is unclear if they are the so-called childhood friends or the armed men that were involved in "kidnapping" Paul Pogba earlier this year.

The 29-year-old Juventus forward previously claimed that his childhood friends detained him with the help of armed men in an apartment in the Paris suburb of Lagny-sur-Marne where all of them grew up. This incident took place back in March, and it was at that time when Paul first heard of the demands for protection money from the accused persons.

Kylian, à présent tu comprends? J'ai rien de négatif contre toi, mes dires sont pour ton bien, tout est vrai et avéré, le marabou est connu! Désolé de ce frère, un soi disant musulman à fond dans la sorcellerie, il n'est jamais bon d'avoir un hypocrite et un traître près de soi! — Mathias Pogba (@LeMathiasPogba) August 28, 2022

Mathias has dragged the French national team into the issue, including PSG forward Kylian Mbappe. He said that his brother had hired a witch doctor to curse the PSG star. Mbappe has since spoken to Paul and the teammates are understood to have cleared the air.

