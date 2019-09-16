Peaky Blinders season 5 finale airs next week with episode 6 titled "Mr. Jones." Following the big revelations of episode 5, "The Shock" fans are anticipating some crazy twists and explosive moments for their favourite characters.

[Spoilers alert! This article contains spoilers from "Peaky Blinders" season 6 episode 6 (finale).]

Tonight's episode, Peaky Blinders season 5 episode 5 resolved a major cliffhanger and made some big reveals. Linda Shelby, who was shot in the stomach by Aunt Polly last week, survives. She decides to run away from the Shelby family despite the wound.

Meanwhile, the show witnessed the tragic death of Ben Younger, who was oblivious to the fact that he is about to become a father. Aberama Gold made a deal with Tommy. At the same time, Tommy is still struggling with Oswald Mosely. However, he has a plan in place to destroy the latter and his political party, the British Union of Fascists. With the help of an old acquaintance, he plans to assassinate the politician.

Based on the summary for "Peaky Blinders" season 5 finale episode as on Cartermatt, things are only going to get dramatic and explosive as Winston Churchill learns about Tommy's activities.

Meanwhile, Tommy sets his plan in motion and it is going to unfold at a public gathering. As per the spoilers, his plan will take place at a rally Oswald Mosley is leading. Previously, Tommy revealed that Barney Thompson, a member of asylum for insane, will be shooting the leading politician on the stage of his rally. So, fans can expect to see some chaos at the much-anticipated event.

A large part of finale revolves around Tommy, who will be revealing secrets of his own. The description of episode 6 "Mr. Jones" suggest that a lot will change for the MP and the patriarch of the Shelby family before the show closes.

At the same time, the fate of the much-admired character Alfie Solomons still remains unknown. Nevertheless, the recent reveal hinted that Tommy's frenemy might still be alive and return soon as a backup for him.

"Peaky Blinders" stars Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, Helen McCrory as Polly, Kate Philips as Linda Shelby, Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons, Sam Claflin as Oswald Mosley, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby Jr., and Richard McCabe as Winston Churchill.

Peaky Blinders season 5 finale airs Sunday, September 22 at 9:00 pm on BBC One.