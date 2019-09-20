BBC One's megahit series "Peaky Blinders" season 5 is concluding this week with an intense finale.

With the last week's assassination attempt and major character death, tension runs high at Shelby house. Meanwhile, there is a sniper out of an asylum and Sir Oswald's rally in action. At this point, a lot is on take and a lot can go wrong.

Speaking with JOE, the showrunner Jamie Glazebrook revealed what fans are in for when "Peaky Blinders" season 5 finale goes on air this Sunday. He assures fans that they aim to bring their fans an "amazing" final episode just like its "brilliant" first episode.

"I'm really, really thrilled with that final episode. I'm very excited for people to see it and see how people feel about it," said Glazebrook in an interview at the Peaky Blinders Festival 2019 in Birmingham.

Fans must prepare for super-intense finale as hinted by the executive producer.

"I really have loved all the season finales - Season 2 at the Epsom Races was fantastic and then we had that scene when Tommy gets taken away at gunpoint - but having read the scripts for Season 5, the finale is so tense that I thought I was going to vomit. I was watching the episode when it was being edited and that's what I felt," he revealed.

Meanwhile, with Tommy's plan in motion, it is certain that "Peaky Blinders" season 5 will end in bloodshed. Tommy had been struggling with Oswald and cannot wait to get rid of him. In the past, he has made several strategies but the current one that involves the best sniper in the company seems on point. He intends to take Mosley down during the much-anticipated rally for the British Union of Fascists. Will it be the end of Mosley and Shelby conflicts?

According to Mirror, the real-life inspiration behind the character Sir Oswald Mosley was not assassinated, but died after 50 years in 1980. What goes down in "Peaky Blinders" season 5 finale remains to be seen.

The countdown has begun. The season finale of #PeakyBlinders Series 5 is on Sunday at 9pm on @bbcone. Catch up on the series so far with @bbciplayer: https://t.co/GBT4N6EhRv pic.twitter.com/wIoCghVtCx — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) September 19, 2019

The official synopsis for "Peaky Blinders" season 5 episode 6 is titled "Mr. Jones" and reveals the involvement of Winston Churchill. A family meeting for the Shelbys, an unexpected brilliant strategy, and revelation of Tommy's dark secrets.

"News of Tommy's activities have reached Winston Churchill. At a family meeting, Tommy lays out his plans for Mosley, which will take place at a rally Sir Oswald is leading. Tommy is surprised by another strategy, coming from an unexpected corner. Meanwhile, Tommy has his own secrets to reveal," reads the official synopsis for the upcoming finale as on BBC One.

"Peaky Blinders" features Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, Helen McCrory as Polly Gray, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Sam Claflin as Oswald Mosley, and Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby.

Peaky Blinders Season 5 finale airs 9:00 pm on Sunday, September 22 on BBC One.