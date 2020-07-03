"Peaky Blinders" season 5 ended with a bulldozer of a cliffhanger and fans cannot wait for its return. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a bit longer than usual for the highly anticipated season 6, however, it may bring an unexpected element to the series.

Season 5 of the British period crime drama ended on a curious note for the fans. Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby was seen standing in a field holding a gun to his head. As he screamed, the screen blacked out.

Now, fans are desperate to find out what happened at the moment and what lies in his future as he is on the edge of breakdown due to the death of his wife Grace and his failed assassination attempt by Oswald Mosley.

According to Daily Mail, creator Steven Knight took up an online Q&A session on the show's official website where he revealed an unexpected story-arc in "Peaky Blinders" season 6. He reportedly has plans to introduce "supernatural element" into Tommy Shelby's storyline.

"I like the supernatural element. "Is Tommy cursed?" In other words, is everything predestined, are lives already mapped out? Do you have free will or not?" said Knight. "Tommy sometimes feels that he doesn't because it seems that everything is destined to stop him or move him in a particular direction. It's the same with the whole family," he added.

Meanwhile, fans are still wondering when will the show return. Earlier this month, speaking with Digital Spy, the show's director Anthony Byrne dropped some hints about the future of the show. He revealed that delay is inevitable due to coronavirus pandemic and fans may have to wait until 2022.

"In an ideal world it would be great to be prepping again towards the end of the year with a view to start shooting early next year. That feels achievable, whether that's true or not, I have no idea!" Byrne said.

"If we did start shooting in January we wouldn't finish until May or June and then it's another 6 months of editing," he added. Nevertheless, the show will pick up from where it left and immediately provide resolve to the season finale moment.