An NHL fan has gone viral after an unexpected moment during the Pittsburgh Penguins' 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, 7 November.

The woman, who was wearing a yellow Sidney Crosby jersey, caught the attention of television viewers when she stood up and lifted her top during the third period. The broadcast camera focused on her as she smiled and revealed her midriff, while friends sitting beside her burst into laughter.

She stopped short of exposing herself further, but the brief incident was enough to generate widespread attention after footage circulated on social media.

Camera man at the Pittsburgh Penguins vs LA Kings game almost had an all-timer. He could tell this chick was a freak and was ready 🫡😂 #PITvsLA pic.twitter.com/tFJkJRekhS — Dr. Jeremiah Emmanuel (@JeremmanuelPhD) November 8, 2026

The Penguins Fan Became a Viral Sensation

The unexpected display quickly became a talking point among ice hockey fans, with the clip spreading rapidly across social media. The brief moment attracted thousands of reactions as viewers reposted the clip, amused by the woman's antics and the laughter of her friends sitting nearby.

Online NHL fans shared a mixture of jokes, compliments and praise for the broadcast cameraman, turning an otherwise ordinary moment during the third period into a social media talking point.

'Sweetness. Love the fun fans,' one viewer commented. 'I think I've found my future wife,' another wrote.

A third social media user praised the television operator, saying: 'the cameraman knew exactly what he was doing and honestly we should thank him for his service.'

Crosby and Novak lead Pittsburgh to important victory

Although the incident provided an unusual distraction from the action on the ice, the travelling Pittsburgh supporters had plenty of sporting reasons to celebrate.

The Penguins produced an impressive offensive performance to beat Los Angeles 5-2, ending a four-game losing streak and securing their first road victory since the opening game of the 2026-27 campaign.

Tommy Novak gave Pittsburgh an early advantage by scoring twice within the opening six minutes. Corey Perry pulled one back for the Kings before Egor Chinakhov restored the visitors' two-goal cushion with a power-play goal late in the first period.

Alex Laferriere made it 3-2 early in the second, keeping Los Angeles within reach. However, Crosby scored at 17:13 to give Pittsburgh some breathing room before adding an empty-net goal late in the third to complete the victory.

Evgeni Malkin played an important role in the result, recording three assists, while goaltender Sergei Murashov made 26 saves. The Kings actually outshot Pittsburgh 28-19, but struggled to convert their opportunities.

The victory improved Pittsburgh's record to 6-9-2, while Los Angeles dropped to 5-8-2.

Crosby reaches historic NHL scoring milestone

Beyond the viral fan moment, the match was particularly significant for Crosby, who moved into sixth place on the NHL's all-time points list.

His first goal took his career tally to 1,772 points, moving him past former Kings legend Marcel Dionne, who finished his career with 1,771. Crosby ended the night with 1,773 points.

The milestone further strengthened the 39-year-old captain's legacy as one of hockey's greatest players. He has spent his entire NHL career with Pittsburgh since being selected first overall in the 2005 draft, leading the franchise to three Stanley Cup championships.

While the fan's unexpected appearance provided entertainment for viewers, Crosby's historic achievement and Pittsburgh's much-needed victory ultimately gave the travelling supporters even more reason to remember the night.