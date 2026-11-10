French heavyweight boxer was punched and struck with chairs after a shocking mass brawl erupted moments after his victory over Turkish favourite Umut Camkiran in Istanbul. Horrifying footage showed dozens of spectators flooding the ring, throwing punches and hurling objects at the visiting fighter after his controversial post-fight gesture sparked outrage.

The violence continued even as security personnel attempted to escort Aliev away, turning his WBC Silver heavyweight title triumph into a chaotic scene that has drawn condemnation from boxing officials.

Mourad Aliev Attacked After WBC Silver Title Victory

The incident happened on Saturday, 7 November, at the Ülker Sports Arena in Istanbul, where Aliev faced unbeaten Turkish heavyweight Camkiran for the vacant WBC Silver heavyweight title.

Aliev was declared the winner on points after their scheduled 12-round contest, handing Camkiran the first defeat of his professional career. The Turkish fighter had entered the bout with an unbeaten record of 25 victories, including 23 knockouts.

However, celebrations quickly descended into violence when Aliev, 31, appeared to make an obscene gesture towards spectators while celebrating his victory. He placed his hand near his crotch, prompting an angry reaction from sections of the home crowd.

Camkiran approached Aliev shortly afterwards, and the confrontation escalated as people began entering the ring.

Horrifying Footage Shows Fans Storming Boxing Ring

Videos circulating on social media captured the chaotic scenes as spectators climbed over the barriers and flooded the boxing ring.

İstanbuldaki Maç sonrası cinsel organını gösteren Azerbaycanlı boksör Aliev'in dayak komasına sokulduğu anlarhttps://t.co/NNCa1nRpU9 — Daily War (@dailywar3) November 9, 2026

Several individuals appeared to throw punches at Aliev, while others hurled objects towards the fighter. The situation became increasingly violent as members of the crowd surrounded him and attempted to reach him.

Aliev was repeatedly struck during the melee, with footage appearing to show a chair hitting him on the head. Security personnel eventually tried to escort the boxer away from the ring, but the attack continued as people pursued him.

The incident also involved individuals from the fighters' respective teams, with reports describing a wider confrontation spreading beyond the ring.

The shocking footage prompted criticism online, with viewers questioning how so many people managed to breach security barriers and attack a professional boxer.

Aliev Explains Gesture That Sparked Istanbul Brawl

Aliev later addressed the controversy, saying spectators had misunderstood the gesture that triggered the confrontation.

According to reports, the French boxer explained that he was attempting to indicate he had been struck below the belt and on the back of the head during the fight. He also said he had entered the arena carrying a Turkish flag and expressed willingness to reconcile with Camkiran.

His explanation offered a different account of the gesture, which some spectators had interpreted as an insult directed at the home crowd.

WBC Condemns Brutal Attack on Boxer

The World Boxing Council (WBC) condemned the violence following the incident, describing the attack by spectators as 'barbaric violence.'

The organisation called for those responsible to be investigated and punished, highlighting the seriousness of the assault on a visiting fighter.

The incident has also raised questions about security arrangements at the Istanbul boxing event, particularly how spectators were able to enter the ring and reach Aliev during the confrontation.