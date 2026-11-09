Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has opened up about her religious journey, revealing that she has moved away from her Catholic upbringing and now identifies as a non-denominational Christian.

The 30-year-old discussed her beliefs during an appearance on comedian Theo Von's podcast, This Past Weekend, in episode 692, released on 28 October. During their conversation, Cunningham explained how her relationship with religion had evolved since childhood and why faith had become increasingly important in her adult life.

'I was raised Catholic but now I'm just like more Christian,' she said, before clarifying that she considers herself non-denominational. 'I love Jesus.'

Cunningham also revealed that she does not currently have a regular church congregation, partly because of the demands of her professional basketball career. However, she explained that her religious beliefs remain central to how she handles the pressures associated with being a public figure.

'I rely a lot on my faith because of what I do for a living,' she added. 'You get a lot of hate, you get a lot of praise. And I think that just morally, in my head, everything. Like, it just keeps me stable and it keeps me to be who I am.'

She also explained that she no longer measures herself against other people's opinions because her priorities have changed.

Adult Baptism Helped Strengthen Cunningham's Faith

Cunningham's discussion with Von also touched on her decision to become more committed to Christianity as an adult. She admitted that there was a period when she was not fully committed to her religious beliefs, describing her previous relationship with faith as being 'one foot in, one foot out'.

She subsequently decided to embrace Christianity more seriously and was baptised again as an adult, explaining in an April social media post that she wanted to make the decision on her own terms. 'I was not always like this,' she told Von, adding that she was now 'two feet in' with her faith.

The basketball player also rejected suggestions that she would appear on reality dating programmes such as Love Island, explaining that she was trying to move away from certain lifestyles.

Her comments reflect how Cunningham views religion as a source of stability while dealing with the attention, criticism and expectations that accompany professional sports.

How Sophie Cunningham Became a WNBA Star

Cunningham's growing public profile extends beyond her religious beliefs. Born in Columbia, Missouri, she developed her basketball skills at the University of Missouri, where she became one of the most productive players in the programme's history.

She finished her college career with 2,187 points, becoming Missouri's all-time leading scorer. She also earned three consecutive All-SEC First Team selections and received Third-Team All-American honours in 2019.

The Phoenix Mercury selected her 13th overall in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. She spent six seasons with the franchise, averaging 7.7 points per game and helping the team reach the 2021 WNBA Finals.

Cunningham joined the Indiana Fever through a four-team trade in January 2025, becoming part of a roster featuring fellow star Caitlin Clark. Her energetic playing style, three-point shooting and willingness to defend aggressively helped establish her as a fan favourite.

She also attracted considerable attention for her outspoken personality and viral on-court moments, further increasing her popularity beyond basketball.