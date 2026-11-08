The New York Knicks defended Taylor Swift in a statement on 6 November after player Tyler Kolek questioned her loyalty during an NBA 2K livestream, drawing criticism from the singer's supporters online.

Kolek and teammate Miles McBride had been responding to a question about the least genuine celebrity fan they had seen courtside. Kolek identified Swift and suggested that some celebrities attend Knicks games because they want to be seen, questioning whether her appearances reflected a genuine interest in the team.

A Knicks spokesperson subsequently praised Swift's longstanding relationship with the franchise and Madison Square Garden. The statement expressed appreciation for her support without directly addressing either player's remarks.

'Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization,' the statement read.

Taylor Swift Remarks Prompt a Warning

During the livestream, Kolek described Swift's appearances as 'a little performative.' McBride agreed with the sentiment but warned his teammate about the reaction he could expect from her supporters.

Kolek replied, 'I'm gonna get some hate from the Swifties.'

The exchange circulated on X and other social media platforms, where supporters challenged his assessment through photographs of Swift at earlier Knicks games. Others responded with jokes about Kolek's playing time during the Finals.

One X user suggested that the players should thank everyone who attends games to support the team, rather than label anyone a fake fan. The suggestion focused on welcoming spectators, while other posts directly challenged the players' assessment of Swift's interest in the Knicks.

Swifties Compare Taylor Swift With Kolek

Some supporters circulated a screenshot presented as Kolek's statistics from the Knicks' five-game 2026 NBA Finals series against the San Antonio Spurs. The image was described as recording zero minutes played across the series.

'I guess he's a fake basketball player,' one X user commented alongside the figures.

Another supporter joked about Swift and Kolek recording the same number of minutes on court during the Finals. Other posts similarly turned his criticism of the singer's support into mockery of his role in the championship series.

Kolek was reported to have contributed during earlier playoff games. The zero-minute figure circulating among supporters concerned the Finals, rather than his playing time throughout the postseason.

Taylor Swift's Earlier Knicks Appearances Resurface

Supporters also circulated photographs described as depicting Swift at Knicks games in 2014. One comparison paired an image of the singer attending a game with a photograph of Kolek as a young basketball player that year.

'She's been a fan since 2014 lmfao... bro wasn't even a freshman in high school yet,' another user wrote alongside a collage of older game photographs.

Another supporter accompanied the comparison with a message telling Kolek to 'go back to the bench.'

Swift's reported connection to Madison Square Garden extends to 2003, when she performed in a Knicks halftime talent contest aged 13.

Her more recent reported appearances include Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden with Mariska Hargitay and the Haim sisters. She wore a blue shirt bearing the words 'Stevie Knicks.' Earlier in the playoffs, she attended an Eastern Conference Finals game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with Travis Kelce.

Swift had not publicly addressed the comments at the time of the report. Her representatives were also reported not to have responded to initial media requests for comment.