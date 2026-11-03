Philadelphia 76ers star LeBron James briefly drank from a fan's cup of red wine after crashing into him courtside during Monday's 126–107 win over the Chicago Bulls on 2 November 2026.

The third-quarter collision at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, which left some of the drink splashed over both men, quickly became one of the game's main talking points and another example of James' relaxed approach in his first season with the Sixers.

James was chasing a transition pass from Tyrese Maxey with Philadelphia leading by 11 when the ball sailed out of his reach. Unable to halt his momentum, he ran beyond the baseline and into Troy Clemons, a longtime Sixers season-ticket holder who was returning to his seat with a cup of red wine in his hand.

Some of the drink spilled during the collision. Instead of immediately heading back to the court, James took a sip from Clemons' cup, then returned it to him.

The brief interaction drew laughter from nearby fans and was quickly shared on social media by viewers watching the game.

LeBron Explains His Courtside Wine Sip

James later acknowledged the incident, explaining that he wanted to know whether the drink was worth the spill.

'I wanted to see if it was worth it on my arm, how good it was. It was all right,' James told reporters, according to ESPN.

The unusual decision was consistent with James' well-documented appreciation of wine. He has previously said he drinks a glass daily and has personally credited the habit, in part, for his longevity, although that is not an established medical benefit.

For Clemons, however, the unexpected meeting was more memorable than the spilled drink.

This angle of LeBron taking a sip of this fan's wine mid-game 😂



(via hi.madison/IG) pic.twitter.com/zZi5LwOOfd — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 3, 2026

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Clemons has attended Sixers games for around four decades. His connection to Philadelphia basketball reaches back to Julius Erving's playing days, and he grew up with the former star's sons.

Clemons said he had been walking towards his seat when James suddenly came towards him. The player reportedly apologised and briefly embraced him before returning to the action.

'I'm just glad for him to be here,' Clemons told ESPN. 'I'm not worried about the wine getting on me.'

Clemons added that he did not keep the cup as a souvenir. He threw it away and bought another drink, describing the moment as a light-hearted interruption.

The wine incident echoed a similar sideline scene during the 2017 Eastern Conference semi-finals against Toronto.

While playing for Cleveland, James picked up a vendor's beer bottle and pretended to drink before handing it back untouched. He later suggested he might have taken an actual sip if it had been red wine. Nine years later, that scenario effectively played out in Philadelphia during his collision with Clemons.

Sixers Celebrate Victory as James Enjoys the Game

Philadelphia defeated Chicago 126–107, extending its winning streak to four games and improving to 7–1. James contributed 15 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

The celebrations continued on court as James danced after an and-one lay-up, prompting Tyrese Maxey to laugh. The pair later danced together following a similar play by Maxey.

'It's a long marathon,' James said afterwards, stressing the importance of enjoying basketball while rewarding Philadelphia's supporters with entertaining performances.

The wine incident also recalled a similar moment during the 2017 Eastern Conference semi-finals against Toronto. Playing for Cleveland, James picked up a vendor's beer bottle and pretended to drink before returning it untouched.

He later suggested he might have taken a sip had it contained red wine. Nine years later, that scenario became reality during his encounter with Sixers fan Troy Clemons.

Philadelphia next faces the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, seeking to avenge its only defeat of the season.