Nikola Jokic made NBA history on Wednesday, 28 October, recording his 200th career regular-season triple-double as the Denver Nuggets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 104-91.

The three-time NBA Most Valuable Player became only the second player to reach the milestone, joining Russell Westbrook, who holds the record with 209 regular-season triple-doubles.

Jokic's achievement highlights his remarkable consistency as Denver attempts to establish itself among the Western Conference's leading contenders in the 2026-27 season.

Jokic's Historic Triple-Double Milestone

Jokic finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, shooting eight of 13 from the field and making all five of his free throws. He also recorded a steal, although seven turnovers marred an otherwise productive performance.

The Serbian centre reached the landmark in his 12th NBA season, reinforcing his reputation as one of basketball's most versatile playmakers. Unlike traditional centres who primarily score and rebound, Jokic frequently orchestrates Denver's offence through his passing, court vision and ability to create opportunities from the post.

Westbrook remains nine triple-doubles ahead of Jokic, leaving the Nuggets star within reach of the all-time record. His achievement is particularly remarkable because triple-doubles have historically been associated more closely with ball-handling guards.

Jokic had also recorded a triple-double against New Orleans earlier in the week, finishing with 35 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in Denver's 141-135 overtime victory. That performance demonstrated his ability to combine scoring with playmaking when his team needs him most.

Murray Helps Nuggets Withstand Pelicans Comeback

Denver built a 19-point first-quarter lead after shooting 62% from the field, but New Orleans fought back and reduced the deficit to five points in the fourth quarter. Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 25 points, putting pressure on the visitors before Denver regained control.

Jamal Murray responded with a three-pointer and a driving lay-up, while Christian Braun added consecutive three-pointers to help secure the victory. Murray finished with 23 points, while Aaron Gordon contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Denver made 12 of 31 three-point attempts, compared with New Orleans' seven of 30. The Nuggets' perimeter shooting proved decisive after the Pelicans threatened to overturn their early advantage.

The victory also completed a two-game sweep of New Orleans, following Denver's overtime win earlier in the week. However, the latest comeback scare highlighted the need for greater consistency when protecting substantial leads.

Jokic's Form Offers Encouragement for Denver

Jokic finished the game averaging 22 points, 10.5 rebounds and nine assists across his first four appearances of the 2026-27 season. His ability to contribute across multiple categories remains central to Denver's championship ambitions.

His combination of scoring, rebounding and passing makes him difficult to contain. Defenders must account for his touch around the basket while remaining alert to his ability to create open shots for Murray and his other teammates.

Denver's early-season performances have nevertheless exposed some weaknesses. After losing their season opener against Oklahoma City, the Nuggets beat New Orleans, lost to Golden State and then defeated the Pelicans again.

Their latest win demonstrated offensive efficiency, although their fourth-quarter struggles showed that defensive execution remains an area for improvement.

With Jokic orchestrating the offence and Murray supplying perimeter scoring, Denver has the foundation to challenge the Western Conference's strongest teams. If they can maintain their defensive intensity and close games more convincingly, the Nuggets could build significant momentum.