"Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" episode 5 is scheduled to air next week and things are about to get more twisty. The next chapter of the series focuses on Josefina's plight, the youngest child of the Vega family. Here is everything you can expect from the next installment.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" episode 5. Do not read further if you don't' wish to know more about it.]

This Sunday, Showtime's latest horror series featured an episode titled "Josefina and the Holy Spirit" which featured ton of developments. Josefina moves to Joyful Voices and meets a changed Sister Molly. Mateo's tattoo gets noticed while Santa Muerte is still reeling from gang hit in Mexico. And Matro ultimately kills Reilly during their confrontation and Tiago pays Molly a secret visit.

Moving on to the fifth episode, it carries the title "Children of the Royal Sun" and fans are assured that the momentum of the show is not going to slow down. According to the official synopsis for the next chapter of the series, Mateo will come face to face with the consequences of his actions.

Meanwhile, Josefina finds a confidante in Molly, who is herself dealing with the knowledge of Josefina's association with Tiago. Meanwhile, Tiago and Lewis' investigation continues, and the new leads force them to visit Vega House in the Sonoratown slums.

Elsewhere, Dottie finds a new friend in Brian, and Alex lashes out at Townsend about his personal life. In addition, Peter receives a troubling phone call from Elsa. And the episode features a much-awaited showdown between Tiago and Mateo.

The promo teases Magda back in action. Meanwhile, Lewis confronts Tiago about telling him the whole truth.

"Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" episode 5 airs Sunday, May 24 on Showtime.