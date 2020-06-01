After an explosive "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" episode 6, fans can't wait for episode 7 that is scheduled to air next weekend. Titled "Maria and the Beast," the next chapter of the series deals with Diego's confession. Here is everything we know so far about upcoming installment.

[Spoiler alert! This post contains spoilers for "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" episode 7. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The recently aired episode "How It is With Brothers" saw Diego in the clutches of Michener and Vega, who have to battle Reilly's goon to interrogate him. Sister Molly confronts her mother. Meanwhile, Diego reveals that Mateo may be behind the killing. Later in the episode, things take an unexpected twist when Lewis finds out Reilly's real killer and forces Diego to admit to the killing as well as the Hazlett case in hopes of appearing as a community hero.

Moving on to "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" episode 7, the next chapter will see Molly pay a visit to Tiago's place. Meanwhile, Tiago finds himself dealing with the burden of guilt and the consequences of his actions.

The show also sheds light on Dottie and Lewis who are bothered about Brian's allegiances. When they find out his true intentions, they question Brian's loyalty. Elsa and Frank make a big shift by moving in with the Crafts. This leaves Tom and Maria fearful of their future. Meanwhile, Alex and Townsend draw out a plan to take down councilwoman Beck.

Elsewhere, Josefina deals with new problems within her family after becoming a part of Joyful Voices. And Lewis asks Tiago to help him in his secret mission. And an uninvited guest surprises Maria.

"Molly visits Tiago at his apartment as he wrestles with guilt over Diego's confession. Dottie and Lewis confront Brian for lying about his dueling allegiances. Elsa and Frank move in with the Crafts, igniting fear in Tom and Maria. Alex and Townsend deliberate about how to defeat Councilwoman Beck. Josefina's newfound faith puts her at odds with her family. Lewis enlists a reluctant Tiago to join his covert operations and Maria summons Santa Muerte, but an uninvited guest arrives with her," reads official synopsis on Spoiler TV.

"Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" episode 7 airs Sunday, June 7 on Showtime.