Manchester City finally got their hands on the champagne after they were crowned 2020-21 English Premier League Champions following Manchester United's 2-1 loss to Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola's team had to hold off on their celebrations for a few days after their late defeat to Chelsea on Saturday and United's win over Aston Villa. But United's loss to Brendan Rodgers' team on Tuesday confirmed City as the domestic champions.

It was Guardiola's third league title in four seasons but the Spanish manager labelled this one the hardest after his team overcame many odds to crown themselves champions of England. 13 games into the season, City were in 8th place and fighting for a place in the top four.

However, a run of 20 consecutive wins saw them climb up to the top and then run away from the chasing pack to take the title back from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side. City are currently 10 points ahead of second-placed United with three games left to play.

"This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other. This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way that we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players," Guardiola said in a statement, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"They are so special. To come through this season - with all the restrictions and difficulties we've faced - and show the consistency we have is remarkable. It is relentless. Every single day, they are there, fighting for success, trying always to be better. They have been so, so resilient."

Guardiola and City may still have three games remaining in the league, but their entire focus will now be on preparing for the Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29. The Spanish manager will be keen to keep his best players fit and well rested for what will be the biggest game in the Manchester club's history.