Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly close to reuniting with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr. But De Gea's salary is going to be miles behind that of his ex-teammate, Ronaldo.

David de Gea close to joining Al Nassr

Following the arrival of Ronaldo and Al Nassr winning the Arab Club Champions Cup, the Riyadh-based club has become a very attractive project in Saudi Arabia. Al Nassr is interested in signing De Gea. The goalkeeper needs to inform the club of his final decision by Sept. 20, reported Marca.

This is because the Saudi Arabian transfer window remains open until Sept. 20, which is over two weeks longer than that of the major European leagues. That gives De Gea and Al-Nassr more time to finalise their plans.

Al Nassr Wages: Ronaldo vs De Gea

It is still unclear if De Gea would accept Al Nassr's proposal as the Saudi Pro League side has offered the goalkeeper a deal worth just £250,000-a-week, according to The Sun.

De Gea's salary would be barely anything in front of Ronaldo's wages at Al Nassr. The Portuguese winger earns around £170m per year at Al-Nassr, which is just over £3.1m each week. Ronaldo's salary is significantly more than what any other player in world football has been paid in the history of the sport.

The Spanish goalkeeper's wages won't even match Neymar, who is close to joining Al Hilal, one of the four clubs primarily controlled by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF). Al Hilal are believed to have offered Neymar a whopping weekly salary of £2.5 million. The club has already splashed out on the likes of Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Malcom.

Bayern Munich interested in De Gea

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are still interested in securing the services of De Gea, according to the same Marca report. The Allianz Arena side recently let Yann Sommer leave for Inter Milan and their regular goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is currently on the sidelines following a broken leg suffered while skiing in December. Joining Bayern Munich would still keep De Gea in European football.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr are eyeing to make De Gea their first-choice goalkeeper for the 2023-24 season. A move to the Riyadh club would also see De Gea link up with Alex Talles, another former teammate of his from Manchester United.

Luis Castro's side has also brought in Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic in a bid to win the Saudi Pro League title. Last term, Al Nassr finished behind winners Al Ittihad but claimed the Arab Club Champions Cup trophy on Saturday, courtesy of a brace from Ronaldo in their 2-1 win over Al Hilal.

Unfortunately, Al Nassr kick-started the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League campaign with a 2-1 loss against reigning champions Al Ettifaq. Ronaldo missed the game because of an injury he picked up during the Arab Club Champions Cup final. In his absence, Mane captained Al Nassr.

Real Madrid reject De Gea

De Gea's 12-year stint at Manchester United ended when the Red Devils chose not to renew the Spaniard's contract ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Manchester United instead roped in Andre Onana from Inter to replace De Gea as their No.1 goalkeeper.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper has not decided on his new club yet and is available. Real Madrid did not consider signing him after their first-choice shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois suffered an injury.

On the eve of Real Madrid's 2023-24 campaign, Courtois picked up an ACL injury and was ruled out for the majority of the season. Following this, Los Blancos did not even shortlist De Gea, with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and Yassine Bounou of Sevilla both being considered. Eventually, Real Madrid signed Spanish keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea on a season-long loan.