Former UFC fighter Godofredo 'Pepey' Castro has been found dead in a Florida jail, prompting questions about the circumstances surrounding his death. Officials said the 38-year-old Brazilian athlete died of an apparent suicide, though an official cause of death remains pending.

According to a report from the New York Post, Castro was discovered unresponsive around 8 p.m. inside the Broward Sheriff's Office central jail in Fort Lauderdale. Deputies were conducting routine checks when they found him with a sheet around his neck. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the jail told MMA Junkie that foul play is not suspected. The Broward County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to confirm the cause of death in the coming days.

Troubled Final Months

Castro had been incarcerated since 30 June, following his arrest in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Police charged him with kidnapping, domestic violence by strangulation, battery, and witness tampering after an alleged attack on his wife.

According to reports, the case began after a heated argument over jealousy. Court records stated that Castro dragged his wife back into their home by her hair, choked her until she lost consciousness multiple times, and smashed her face against the ground. Officers observed visible injuries to her neck and face.

Castro pleaded not guilty to all charges, and the court proceedings were ongoing at the time of his death.

Reaction from MMA Community

The mixed martial arts community has reacted with shock and sadness. Fellow Brazilian fighter Rony Mariano Bezerra, who appeared alongside Castro on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil, posted an emotional tribute online. 'Unfortunately, he couldn't handle the pressure and ended up taking his own life,' Bezerra wrote. 'Fighters can be very strong physically, but if their mind is unstable, they can end up committing an act like this.'

Brazilian journalist Léo Walker Guimarães was the first to report the death publicly on Sunday, sparking widespread coverage across MMA media. Castro's passing has renewed discussion about mental health struggles among fighters, particularly those navigating legal and personal turmoil after leaving top-tier promotions.

Career and Legacy

Castro was best known for his time on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil in 2012, where he reached the finals before losing to Rony Jason. Over his six-year UFC career, he fought 11 times, recording five wins and earning three Performance of the Night bonuses.

He was released from the UFC in 2018 following a knockout loss to Mirsad Bektić. As detailed in Yahoo Sports, Castro went on to compete in regional promotions before his final fight in February 2022, losing by submission in an Ares FC event. His professional record stood at 14–7 (1 NC) over 22 bouts.

Call for Transparency

Gaudenio Santiago, attorney for Castro's wife, called for calm and respect amid speculation online. Speaking to Brazilian media, he said, 'The death of someone in custody is a serious matter. Please avoid malicious comments that may cause further suffering.'

His statement echoed concerns raised in the New York Post report, which noted that an internal review is already underway at the Broward Sheriff's Office. Officials are expected to release additional details once the autopsy is complete.

Castro's death marks a tragic end to a turbulent chapter in the life of a once-promising fighter. His story has reignited debate about mental health awareness, prison monitoring, and the emotional toll of life after professional combat sports.