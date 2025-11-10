Action legend Jackie Chan is very much alive, despite yet another viral hoax claiming the beloved actor has died. The false reports, which flooded Facebook and X earlier this week, set off confusion and panic among fans worldwide before being quickly debunked.

The 'Jackie Chan dead' rumour is hardly new. Since 2015, the 71-year-old Hong Kong-born star has been repeatedly targeted by fake death posts. This week's claim, which alleged Chan had died from 'complications from decades of on-set injuries,' followed the same formula seen in earlier hoaxes.

According to BuddyTV, the claim spread rapidly through Facebook pages using identical wording and recycled images, including a photo of a hospital bed. One viral version read: 'Sad news: Jackie Chan, 71, passes away after battle with complications from decades of on-set injuries – family confirms heartbreaking loss.'

No credible outlet has supported the claim, and Chan's family or representatives have not issued any statements confirming his death.

How the Hoax Spread So Quickly

A Facebook account named Stories About Us was one of the main sources of the rumour, posting the same fabricated announcement alongside a manipulated image. That post alone reportedly generated more than 25,000 likes and 30,000 shares, showing just how quickly misinformation can take hold before fact-checkers intervene.

Pakistan's Daily Jang also noted how 'fake social media posts' declared Chan's supposed death on 'Monday, November 10', while confirming that 'no such news has been verified by the actor's team or family.' Fans on X quickly responded with disbelief, calling out the falsehoods.

One user wrote: 'Why is Facebook tryna kill off Jackie Chan??' Another joked: 'Internet trying to kill Jackie Chan today.'

AI and the New Wave of Celebrity Death Hoaxes

The hoax follows a pattern seen in recent months, where AI-generated images and recycled visuals have been used to fabricate celebrity death stories.

In August 2025, for instance, a fake image claiming Chan had died in a Beijing flood circulated widely, supposedly confirmed by his wife Joan Lin. However, Life & Style confirmed that the image was artificially generated, featuring tell-tale signs of AI manipulation.

Primetimer also traced the latest hoax to reused visuals from the actor's 1986 on-set accident while filming Armour of God, demonstrating how easily old content is misused to fuel false narratives online.

The Takeaway: Don't Believe the Clickbait

As the rise of AI and social media amplification makes misinformation spread faster, fake celebrity death rumours have become increasingly common. The best approach? Ignore unverified posts and always double-check credible sources before sharing.

Despite the latest round of viral claims, fans can rest easy: Jackie Chan is alive, healthy, and still one of the most beloved figures in global cinema.