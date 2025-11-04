The blockbuster clash between Jake Paul and Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, originally set for 14 November 2025 in Miami, has been officially cancelled after serious legal allegations surfaced against Davis.

The fight, expected to stream globally on Netflix under Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), has been scrapped as the boxer faces mounting legal scrutiny.

According to multiple reports, the decision came after Davis was named in a civil lawsuit alleging battery, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

MVP confirmed in a statement that the bout 'will no longer be moving forward' but added that Jake Paul is still expected to headline a separate boxing event before the year ends. Netflix has also pulled all promotional materials, signalling a complete shutdown of the original show.

The cancellation has stunned fans and insiders alike. The Paul-Davis matchup had been hyped as one of the year's biggest crossover events, bringing together Paul's massive social-media following and Davis's reputation as one of boxing's most explosive fighters.

Inside the Replacement Hunt: Paul's Team in Negotiations

With the Davis bout officially cancelled, attention has quickly turned to who might replace him in the ring. MVP is reportedly in active discussions to secure a new opponent and keep the Netflix event on track. Sources within the promotion have confirmed that multiple fighters have been approached, though final negotiations are ongoing.

Reports indicate that Jake Paul's team is prioritising an opponent with both name recognition and broadcast appeal. Maintaining the November or December slot is seen as vital for Netflix, which is expanding its live sports coverage portfolio.

However, several factors complicate the process, including contractual restrictions with rival promotions and network rights.

Five Big Names on Standby: Who Could Step In?

Ryan Garcia

Garcia's name has surfaced as a potential replacement, with reports suggesting that preliminary contact has been made. However, the Californian fighter's ongoing deal with DAZN makes a Netflix crossover highly complex. His popularity and fast-paced fighting style would ensure significant viewership if an agreement could be reached.

Francis Ngannou

The former UFC heavyweight champion is another possibility. Ngannou's raw power and crossover appeal make him a headline-worthy option, though scheduling and weight class differences remain obstacles.

Nate Diaz

A familiar name to Jake Paul fans, Diaz fought Paul in 2023 and has since hinted at a rematch. The storyline between the two could generate massive social media traction, particularly among MMA audiences transitioning to boxing.

Terence Crawford

The undefeated welterweight champion has been mentioned in early discussions as a technical and credible opponent. While Crawford's management has not confirmed negotiations, his name alone would lend sporting legitimacy to any card involving Paul.

Anthony Joshua

Though highly unlikely, some outlets have speculated that talks have been floated with Joshua's camp. The British heavyweight's inclusion in discussions demonstrates the scale of names MVP is considering to preserve the event's star power.

Each candidate presents a different blend of commercial value, boxing credibility and logistical complexity. MVP has reportedly set a tight window to finalise a replacement to keep Netflix's live schedule intact.

What's Next for Jake Paul and Netflix's Boxing Plans

Despite the setback, Netflix remains committed to its partnership with Most Valuable Promotions. The streaming giant has made live sports a cornerstone of its growth strategy, with Paul's events drawing younger audiences to the platform.

MVP has confirmed that Jake Paul will still headline another event in 2025, though details of the new opponent and date remain undisclosed.

The coming weeks are expected to determine whether Paul can secure a new rival in time to salvage his 2025 fight schedule. For now, the boxing world watches closely as speculation continues over who will replace Tank Davis on one of the sport's most talked-about cards.