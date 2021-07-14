Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been forced to issue a statement to defend himself after an audio recording was leaked earlier this week, in which he could allegedly be heard calling club legends Raul Gonzalez and Iker Casillas big "frauds."

Announcement from Real Madrid president.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. ???? (@realmadriden) July 13, 2021

The statement was published on the club's official website, where Perez made it clear that the quotes were taken out of context, but he did not flat out deny that it was his voice that was in the clandestine recording.

"The quotes published are from conversations secretly recorded by [the journalist] Jose Antonio Abellan, who has been trying without success to sell them for years," read the statement.

"It is surprising now, despite the time which has passed, that they have been picked up today by the newspaper El Confidencial. They are isolated phrases taken out of the wide context in which they were spoken," he continued, again without denying that he was the man speaking in the recording.

Read more Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus react to UEFA's disciplinary sanctions

The audio was recorded way back in 2006, after Perez had completed his first term as Real Madrid president. Needless to say, they are very old, and the existence of the recordings had already been made public back in 2015.

In his statement, Perez then claimed that there is likely a connection between the timing of this current re-publishing of the audio and his role in the European Super League. The Real Madrid president also stands as the CEO of the controversial breakaway tournament, and he feels that there is a connection to be made.

"I have placed the matter in the hands of my lawyers, who are examining the course of action to be taken," he concluded.

Both Iker Casillas and Raul Gonzalez, who are still connected with the club in some capacity, have not reacted to the controversy. In the recording, a man who is allegedly Perez, could be heard calling both players big frauds. He also said that players in general could not be trusted.