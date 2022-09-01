Altus has finally announced the "Persona 5 Royal" release for the Nintendo Switch console. After years of hoping, rumours, and speculation, Nintendo fans are finally getting their wish and embarking on the adventure of the Phantom Thieves, according to IGN.

Switch version to include all DLCs in the PS4 version

Players will be pleased to learn that the "Persona 5" Nintendo Switch edition will also include every DLC made available for the PS4 version, finally spreading the enjoyment to more platforms, according to NME.com. Royal is an enhanced version of the original "Persona 5" game that includes extra content, new social media links, and a somewhat modified primary plot.

'Personal 5 Royal' release date for Nintendo Switch

The "Persona 5 Royal" release date for Nintendo Switch will arrive on October 21, 2022. The game will also release on PC and Xbox platforms. The game's release will also include all DLCs available in the PS4 version.

Specifically, the "Persona 5 Royal" on Nintendo Switch will include the full game, which is an enhanced version of the original "Persona 5" game. It will also include all DLCs such as the "Persona 5 Royal Kasumi Costume Bundle," "Persona 5 Royal Battle Bundle," and "Persona 5 Royal Persona Bundle."

These packs introduce a host of new content to the original game ranging from cosmetic items to in-game resources. For instance, the exploration pack will offer a selection of resources to aid in exploration and Mementos. On the other hand, the Kasumi Costume Bundle introduces cosmetic enhancements such as outfits for Kasumi, themed after other Persona games.

'Persona 5 Royal' for Nintendo Switch will include a physical version

For fans who want something physical to hold on to, there will be a physical version of the "Persona 5 Royal" on Nintendo Switch. Not much is known at the moment, but it will likely be made available in participating retailers upon launch.