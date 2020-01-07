A man in Florida had a shocking encounter on Christmas Eve. The unnamed victim was asleep in his room when a home intruder started sucking on his toes. The pervert later tried to grab the victim's genitals. Manatee County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation to find the suspected sex offender for his attack on the man.

Police responded to a call from 60th Avenue West, Bradenton Florida after a man was sexually attacked in his own home. The sleeping victim was awakened by the strange feeling of someone sucking his toes. When the victim awoke, the toe-loving criminal still had his toes in his mouth.

The startled man claims that he asked the intruder what he was doing in his home. As a response, the intruder told the man that he "was there to suck toes," the police report stated. Angered by the pervert's response, the victim attacked him.

The Bradenton Herald reported that the two men engaged in a fight. The pervert took every opportunity to sexually harass his victim. Even during the fight, the pervert tried to grab the victim's genitals. The victim told the police that the criminal threatened that he had a gun and would shoot him.

Finally, the homeowner managed to get the intruder out of the house. However, before the criminal ran away, he caused more damage. He broke a window in the home and the windshield of the victim's car as he escaped.

The police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation to find the perpetrator. The toes of the victim were swabbed to find any DNA trace that the pervert might have left behind. Sniffer dogs were also brought in to try and track the criminal's scent. Police searched the victim's home but were unable to locate the gun which the criminal claimed that he had.

The investigation to find the criminal is ongoing.