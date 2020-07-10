Orange County Superior Court sentenced John Edward Zeretzke to 18 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to the child abuse charges against him. Zeretzke had been working as a music teacher at multiple schools in California, United States. While working at the schools, he reportedly gave elementary school girls flutes which he tainted with his semen. On separate occasions, he tried to sexually engage with minors as well.

Between January and April of 2017, it is believed that Zeretzke engaged in his perverted acts. The founder of "Flutes Across the World" videotaped himself ejaculating into flutes in hotels nearby the schools at which he taught. He then gave the flutes to girls below the age of 14. He continues to take videos of the young girls playing the flutes. He targeted five of his pupils from schools in the Orange County and Los Angeles school districts.

On an online chatroom, Zeretzke shared images of his victims using the flutes. He also confessed that watching the minors use the flute satisfied his sexual fantasies. An investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and the Attorney General's Office helped indict Zeretzke in March 2019.

The prosecutor stated that Zeretzke had engaged in "constructive touching," the Orange County Register reported. "Constructive touching" is when the perpetrator makes the victim touch themselves with an object.

Zeretzke was also accused of inappropriate behaviour towards a pupil during class. He reportedly rubbed the victim's shoulders and whispered that she was pretty into her ears. For these accusations, Zeretzke was charged with six counts of lewd acts against children. He pleaded guilty for the charges.

Separately, Zeretzke was charged with one federal count of production of child pornography. Between November 6, 2015 and May 28, 2016, Zeretzke tried to coerce a minor into having sex with him. Additionally, Zeretzke was accused of travelling to the Philippines between August 20 to September 23, 2017, to have sex with children between the ages of 12 and 16. Over Facebook, Zeretzke received pornography as well. He pleaded guilty to the indictment.

Zeretzke will formally be entering a guilty plea in October this year. On Wednesday, July 8, the 61-year-old man was sentenced to 18-years in prison.