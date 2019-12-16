The YouTuber with the most subscribers has announced his hiatus from the platform. Felix Kjellberg, popularly known as PewDiePie, informed his fans of his decision to make 2020 a YouTube free year. After almost 10 years of posting videos on his channel, the video creator says that he is tired of making videos. Grieving fans were told by Kjellberg that he has made up his mind and will definitely not be posting any new videos in the upcoming year.

Fans flocked to subscribe to the PewDiePie channel to support the star's subscription war with multiple other channels. Even though Kjellberg only set up his current YouTube channel in 2010, within three years he had become the top star on the platform.

For five years (2013-1019) fans from around the world subscribed to the Swede's channel. The channel was noted for its "Let's Play" genre of videos, which involved Kjellberg talking to his audience while playing certain video games. Apart from the gaming videos, Kjellberg chose to make comedic videos to reach out to more subscribers. His legendary subscription battle with Indian music label T-series inspired channels that were dedicated to counting the subscribers the two channels had.

Though Kjellberg has enjoyed being the face of the platform for years, he has been embroiled in a number of controversies.

The Mirror pointed out that the YouTuber lost out on an extremely lucrative deal with Disney after his anti-Semitic posts. His controversial 2017 video with the message "Death to all Jews" nearly tanked his career. The video where he paid two people to hold the sign that read "Death to all Jews" put the spotlight on other less popular videos where Kjellberg had shared anti-Semitic sentiments. The channel has a number of young and impressionable subscribers who were fed the anti-Semitic propaganda. In the same year, he used another sensitive racial slur directed at people of colour.

Not wishing to associate themselves with Kjellberg, Disney and YouTube cancelled contracts with Kjellberg. His bigoted outbursts and opinions did not stop subscribers from flocking for more. However, the YouTuber has decided that he has had enough of the social media pressure. After tying the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Marzia Bisognin, in August this year, Kjellberg has announced his sabbatical.